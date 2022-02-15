Principal Deborah Brooks to leave Pick Elementary for new Catholic school in Auburn

A new Catholic school in Auburn has named its first principal.

Deborah Brooks, the current principal of Pick Elementary School in Auburn, will lead St. Michael Catholic School when it opens in August.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the first two years, the school will be housed in the present facilities of St. Michael Parish, located at 1100 N College Street. The parish plans to establish a new school campus on a 51-acre property on Cox Road, purchased by St. Michael in 2021.

“It will be our goal to provide religious instruction, spiritual formation and moral guidance to our students,” said Brooks, a graduate of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School in Birmingham, “anchored on the Gospel teachings and values which revolve around a profound love for God, a deep respect for people, and unselfish service to the community and the environment.”

The school will offer a full-day kindergarten and first and second grade during its first year. It will have one class of 15-20 students per grade. Further expansion will take place based on enrollment.

Rev. Michael Farmer, pastor of St. Michael, said Lee County has a need for a Catholic school. “After seven months of study and conversation with members of St. Michael and others, as well as an extensive feasibility study, support for a Catholic school was great,” he said.