Print-only COVID schools story

As Auburn, Opelika and Lee County coped with the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, local schools including the three area districts and Auburn University scrambled to review protocols and anticipate more cases.
On Monday, East Alabama Health announced that East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier in Valley had 61 hospitalized COVID patients, surpassing the April 2020 peak of 54 hospitalizations and just one patient shy of the 62 COVID hospitalizations recorded in July 2020.
That same day, Auburn City Schools was evaluating whether to reinstate its previous mask requirement as the district reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a one-week period since the school year began in August. Faculty returned to school on Wednesday, with students back in class on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Lee County Schools was revising its quarantine policy, Opelika City Schools was preparing to release its COVID numbers to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and Auburn University was planning drive-thru testing for students, faculty and staff, as students return to classes on Wednesday.
Auburn City Schools
Auburn City Schools reported on social media that there were 154 confirmed cases among students, faculty and staff the week of Jan. 3-7, with 92 students receiving word of potential exposure at school.
On Nov. 1, the Auburn City Board of Education rescinded the mask requirement under a condition that it could be reintroduced if greater than 0.5% of its 10,400 students, faculty and staff were confirmed as having COVID-19 in a single week. This means if 52 additional cases are confirmed this week, masks will be required again starting Jan. 18, according to Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for ACS.
“Ever since we rolled it back Nov. 1, the option to wear (masks) is still there, and they’ve always been required on school buses per the U.S. Department of Transportation’s rules and regulations,” Chesser said. “If you’re paying attention to the numbers with the hospital and statewide numbers, I think you’ll start to see a lot more people wearing masks in the community than maybe you saw a month ago, so that just goes right along with the same scenario for the school system as well.”
In the first half of the school year, Auburn City Schools reported 12 COVID-19 cases the first week of classes from Aug. 10-13 and saw a peak of 93 COVID-19 cases the week of Aug. 23-27. Last week was well above that peak, but Chesser said the district is “making every effort to keep schools open and kids learning” and does not plan on shifting back to hybrid or remote instruction this semester.
“We kind of saw a lot of the detriment with virtual learning; it works for some students, and it doesn’t for others,” he said. “(Per) the achievement goals of the Alabama State Department of Education, there was some learning loss in the 2020-21 school year that can be directly correlated to remote learning.”
Chesser said some COVID safety precautions remain in place this semester, like social distancing and waves of students being sent to cafeterias to pick up prepackaged lunches. He said Auburn City Schools has “been working very hard” this year to hire substitute teachers in the event any full-time teachers test positive for COVID-19 and noted some substitutes have taken more long-term roles.
Also, the district is continuing to seek additional bus drivers to fully staff its fleet of 100 buses.
“We’re only down a couple but that’s all it takes to turn things out of whack and have one or two routes canceled for the day,” Chesser said. “The selling point on that position is part-time employment with full-time benefits.”
Pay for bus drivers ranges from $18.22-25.72 per hour based on driving experience, according to Chesser, and the job comes with paid training, sick and personal leave and health insurance eligibility. Those interested can call 334-887-2100 to learn more.
ACS will continue to post weekly COVID-19 updates on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AuburnCityEdu and Twitter at www.twitter.com/AuburnCityEdu.
Lee County Schools
Lee County schools decided Monday to revise its guidelines for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine.
Starting this week, if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID, they will only be required to quarantine at home for five days.
After that time period, Lee County Schools said the individual may return to school, but they “must wear a well-fitting face mask for days 6-10.”
With that exception, masks are still optional in Lee County Schools, except on school transportation.
The district announced on its website Monday evening that if the individual recovering from COVID refuses to wear the mask for five days after their initial quarantine, they will have to quarantine at home for the full 10 days.
If a student or staff member comes to school and ends up testing positive for COVID, the district will send the individual home and will notify the class.
Individuals who had close contact exposure will not be required to quarantine, but may do so if they choose.
If a family member tests positive for COVID, the district said everyone in the home will be required to quarantine for five days regardless of symptoms or vaccination status.
After five days, individuals may choose to return to school and wear a mask for five days or stay in quarantine for five more days.
If an individual develops symptoms while in quarantine due to exposure, they will need to be tested and their five days of quarantine will start over from the day they developed symptoms.
The district reported on its website that “the only time a person living in the same house will not be required to quarantine is if they have had and recovered from COVID in the last 90 days (3 months),” but the individual should still monitor for symptoms.
Opelika City Schools
Opelika City Schools will report their count of positive COVID cases on Tuesday to ADPH.
“We are cautiously optimistic about the numbers,” said Becky Brown, director of public relations. “We’ve had a good return to school and we are just monitoring the local cases. We appreciate parents being aware of any symptoms and keeping their children at home if they have symptoms, and we are doing our best to keep everything clean and safe at school.”
Masks will remain optional at OCS at this time.
Auburn University
As Auburn University prepares to begin spring semester classes Wednesday, it’s also providing additional COVID-19 testing options for students, faculty and staff.
The university announced Monday that it will offer drive-thru testing on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as next week on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. Testing is available from 1-4 p.m. and is not open to community members.
“Registration for this testing will be available through the pharmacy scheduling website, (and) appointments through Auburn University Medical Center also can be made by calling their COVID-19 line,” the university said.
The pharmacy scheduler site is available at aub.ie/ht and AUMC can be reached to register at 334-844-9825. Community members may find a list of other testing locations in the Auburn area on the university’s COVID-19 Resource Center website at www.auburn.edu/covid-resource-center.
Auburn University asks any student, faculty or staff member to submit a self-report form whether they are tested on campus or elsewhere.