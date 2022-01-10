Print-only COVID schools story

On Nov. 1, the Auburn City Board of Education rescinded the mask requirement under a condition that it could be reintroduced if greater than 0.5% of its 10,400 students, faculty and staff were confirmed as having COVID-19 in a single week. This means if 52 additional cases are confirmed this week, masks will be required again starting Jan. 18, according to Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for ACS.

“Ever since we rolled it back Nov. 1, the option to wear (masks) is still there, and they’ve always been required on school buses per the U.S. Department of Transportation’s rules and regulations,” Chesser said. “If you’re paying attention to the numbers with the hospital and statewide numbers, I think you’ll start to see a lot more people wearing masks in the community than maybe you saw a month ago, so that just goes right along with the same scenario for the school system as well.”

In the first half of the school year, Auburn City Schools reported 12 COVID-19 cases the first week of classes from Aug. 10-13 and saw a peak of 93 COVID-19 cases the week of Aug. 23-27. Last week was well above that peak, but Chesser said the district is “making every effort to keep schools open and kids learning” and does not plan on shifting back to hybrid or remote instruction this semester.