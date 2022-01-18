 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public invited to open forums with Auburn president finalist Chris Roberts
0 Comments

Public invited to open forums with Auburn president finalist Chris Roberts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shelby 1 (copy)

In this 2015 file photo, Samuel Ginn College of Engineering Dean Christopher Roberts, center right, meets with college communications director Jim Killian, associate professor Michael Hamilton and Dean Christopher Roberts talk with U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.

 MEAGAN HURLEY/

As Auburn University’s search for a new president nears completion, lone finalist Chris Roberts meets the campus and community this week with several meetings open to the public.

On Thursday and Friday, students, faculty and alumni will have the chance to hear from Roberts at forums both in person and on Zoom.

The visit with the Auburn community is the next step in the process of naming the new president, and the Auburn board of trustees insists that community input is important to the board.

Roberts currently serves as dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. He’s the only finalist being considered for the position at this time.

“We ask that you make every effort possible to meet Dean Roberts during his visit and to share your thoughts with us following the visit,” board chairperson Wayne T. Smith said in an open letter last week.

Roberts opens his visits Thursday by hosting a student forum from 1 to 1:45 p.m. in the Melton Student Center Ballroom, which is open to the public.

Following the student forum, Roberts will be available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn Alumni Center for a University, Community and Alumni Reception — also open to the public.

On Friday, Roberts will participate in another open forum from 9 to 9:45 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom at the Auburn University Hotel. Auburn says all stakeholders, including faculty, staff and students, are encouraged to attend.

Roberts will then head to Auburn University Montgomery’s campus following Friday morning’s open forum.

He’ll take part in an open forum on the Montgomery campus from 2 to 3 p.m. before finishing out his trip with an off-campus employees and stakeholders’ forum on Zoom.

The complete schedule for Roberts’ visit, and the link to Friday’s 3 p.m. Zoom, can be found on the Auburn University website.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese officials say omicron variant entered country through mail

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Print-only COVID schools story
Education

Print-only COVID schools story

  • Updated

As Auburn, Opelika and Lee County coped with the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, local schools including the three area districts a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert