Public invited to open forums with Auburn president finalist Chris Roberts

As Auburn University’s search for a new president nears completion, lone finalist Chris Roberts meets the campus and community this week with several meetings open to the public.

On Thursday and Friday, students, faculty and alumni will have the chance to hear from Roberts at forums both in person and on Zoom.

The visit with the Auburn community is the next step in the process of naming the new president, and the Auburn board of trustees insists that community input is important to the board.

Roberts currently serves as dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. He’s the only finalist being considered for the position at this time.

“We ask that you make every effort possible to meet Dean Roberts during his visit and to share your thoughts with us following the visit,” board chairperson Wayne T. Smith said in an open letter last week.

Roberts opens his visits Thursday by hosting a student forum from 1 to 1:45 p.m. in the Melton Student Center Ballroom, which is open to the public.