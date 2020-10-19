Public safety officials welcomed to Opelika preschool

The lawn and parking lot of Opelika First Class Pre-K Academy on Friday was filled with the lights and sounds of patrol cars, Segways, a fire truck and a helicopter.
The students were treated to demonstrations of the roles of public safety officials and how they get around.
Wendy Overstreet, a teacher at the academy, organized the event to provide a fun way for children to learn about transportation and introduce them to the officials whose job it is to protect the public.
“I said, ‘You know what? I’ll just make a few phone calls,’ and they all jumped on board,” Overstreet said. “An event like this is really just to build that community between kids this age and those that serve to protect.”
Participants included detectives and patrolmen with the Opelika Police Department, firefighters with the Opelika Fire Department, a deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department and McGruff the Crime Dog.
Henry, a student at the academy, said his favorite part of the day was seeing the helicopter, and added that he plans to become a helicopter pilot when he grows up and turns 5.
Support Local Journalism
Jordan, his classmate, said the fire truck was her favorite because of a story they read in class of firefighters saving a cat.
The event marks the end of the children’s one-month unit on transportation and happens to coincide with their lesson on the letter “P,” which led many children and some teachers to dress as pirates for the event.
Overstreet said she hopes to try and bring all the law enforcement and public safety officials back again for 2021.
“I just think these kids need the exposure outside the bubble, outside the TV, outside the iPads,” Overstreet said. “They just need real life, hands-on [education]. That’s my goal for all these things. People think I just go over the top, but it’s about the kids, and giving them exposure to things that go on in the world. So the more we can bring in, the better.”
The academy, created in 2019, is a nonprofit preschool affiliated with Envision Opelika and is housed in the old Opelika Train Depot near downtown. The school is funded by state education grants that allow for sliding-scale payments for tuition.
Academy Director Cindy Conway said they would “absolutely do this again” next year.
“This is how kids learn,” Conway said. “They actually learn by doing and seeing and sitting in the helicopters and things like that.”
“An event like this is really just to build that community between kids this age and those that serve to protect.” — Wendy Overstreet, teacher, Opelika First Class Pre-K Academy
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!