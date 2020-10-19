Public safety officials welcomed to Opelika preschool

The event marks the end of the children’s one-month unit on transportation and happens to coincide with their lesson on the letter “P,” which led many children and some teachers to dress as pirates for the event.

Overstreet said she hopes to try and bring all the law enforcement and public safety officials back again for 2021.

“I just think these kids need the exposure outside the bubble, outside the TV, outside the iPads,” Overstreet said. “They just need real life, hands-on [education]. That’s my goal for all these things. People think I just go over the top, but it’s about the kids, and giving them exposure to things that go on in the world. So the more we can bring in, the better.”

The academy, created in 2019, is a nonprofit preschool affiliated with Envision Opelika and is housed in the old Opelika Train Depot near downtown. The school is funded by state education grants that allow for sliding-scale payments for tuition.

Academy Director Cindy Conway said they would “absolutely do this again” next year.

“This is how kids learn,” Conway said. “They actually learn by doing and seeing and sitting in the helicopters and things like that.”

