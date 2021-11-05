Report: Auburn provost Bill Hardgrave preferred finalist for next University of Memphis president

Auburn University Provost Bill Hardgrave could be the next president of the University of Memphis.

All 10 members of the University of Memphis board of trustees unanimously preferred Hardgrave at a committee meeting Friday among three finalists recommended for the position, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

"The experience is a critical reason why students choose where they go (to college) now," Hardgrave told the trustees Wednesday, per the Commercial Appeal. "It's about outcomes and experience. One without the other is not a sustainable situation, not if you want to be a big player."

Hardgrave has served as Auburn University’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs since January 2018. He was previously dean of the Harbert College of Business from August 2010 through December 2017. The university named its second business building Horton-Hardgrave Hall in 2019 in namesake of Hardgrave and former College of Business dean George Horton.

The other two finalists for the Memphis role are Cammy Abernathy, dean of engineering at the University of Florida, and Teik Lim, who is currently interim president at the University of Texas at Arlington. All three visited the University of Memphis campus this week between Tuesday and Thursday for interviews, according to the Commercial Appeal.