Returning Auburn University students do not need COVID-19 re-entry test

In a move unlike the fall semester, Auburn University will not require students to get tested before their arrival back to campus for the spring semester.

The university announced both on their social media platforms and in an email Tuesday that students will be randomly selected this week to participate in the university’s new sentinel program. Participation will be optional but will be incentivized and highly encouraged, according to Auburn University.

Offered by the Harrison School of Pharmacy’s Pharmaceutical Care Clinic, the program’s testing will “leverage Auburn’s wealth of faculty and clinical expertise, and will replace the previous GuideSafe sentinel testing platform,” Auburn's social media post reads.

The new program will begin next Monday, Jan. 11, the first day of the spring semester.

Self-screener tool

In a Tuesday “This Week at Auburn” email to students, the Auburn maintained students will be required to use the GuideSafe Helathcheck self-screener tool daily for access to campus.

The tool asks students to complete a survey about their health status and any possible symptoms, placing students in one of three categories: least risk, may be at risk or greater risk.