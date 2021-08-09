Returning to a 'sense of normalcy': School starts back in Opelika with masks and hope for the future

School began again Monday for students across Opelika, and unlike last year, all students were welcomed back within their schools’ walls for in-person learning.
Opelika High School Principal Farrell Seymore said his school had a “wonderful first day” full of students easing back into life in school, trying to find their classes and getting back to normal.
“I think we all desire a sense of normalcy—returning to the way things were prior to COVID,” Seymour said. “That being said, we are taking safety precautions by wearing masks, having enhanced cleaning procedures still in place. … We’re doing all we can do to return to that sense of normalcy.”
While in-person learning for Opelika’s students has returned, the Opelika City Schools Board of Education made the decision July 27 to require masks while students and faculty were indoors, citing the advice and recommendations from local health experts.
While face coverings are required indoors, they aren’t being required for outside activities such as physical education classes and athletics.
The school system said it would continue to monitor the local COVID-19 data in the hopes that local conditions will improve and masks will become optional in the near future.
Despite the mask requirement and some local parents’ opposition to the requirement, Seymore said Opelika High School had experienced no issues related to the requirement during the first day.
“Students have been generally supportive of it,” Seymore said. “We hope that it’s a temporary measure that we can move on from, but we will do what it takes to maintain safety and have school everyday.”
Carver Primary School Principal Joe Ross echoed Seymore’s thoughts and said that, even for the children at Carver who are 5-7 years old, there were no problems with the mask requirement and that parents, teachers and students all seemed eager to be back in school.
“Overall, we’ve had a good day. We got the kids in and they appear to be happy, the teachers appear to be happy, so, so far, so good,” Ross said. “The kids have been very cooperative. They are kids, so sometimes they have challenges with that, but by and large they participate and do what we ask them to. We’ve had no problems and no issues or anything like that.”
Like Opelika High School, Ross said Carver Primary School had other safety procedures in place to help halt the spread of COVID-19 like frequent hand washing and social distancing whenever possible.
Overall, Seymour and Ross said the most important thing for both of their schools was for all the students and teachers to remain healthy and to continue providing a safe learning environment for everyone.
“Our goal is to have school all year in a safe environment,” Seymore said. “It’s been a wonderful experience getting everyone back together under the same roof and having school, as opposed to last year when we were a bit fragmented with many people in the virtual program.”