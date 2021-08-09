Returning to a 'sense of normalcy': School starts back in Opelika with masks and hope for the future

“Students have been generally supportive of it,” Seymore said. “We hope that it’s a temporary measure that we can move on from, but we will do what it takes to maintain safety and have school everyday.”

Carver Primary School Principal Joe Ross echoed Seymore’s thoughts and said that, even for the children at Carver who are 5-7 years old, there were no problems with the mask requirement and that parents, teachers and students all seemed eager to be back in school.

“Overall, we’ve had a good day. We got the kids in and they appear to be happy, the teachers appear to be happy, so, so far, so good,” Ross said. “The kids have been very cooperative. They are kids, so sometimes they have challenges with that, but by and large they participate and do what we ask them to. We’ve had no problems and no issues or anything like that.”

Like Opelika High School, Ross said Carver Primary School had other safety procedures in place to help halt the spread of COVID-19 like frequent hand washing and social distancing whenever possible.

Overall, Seymour and Ross said the most important thing for both of their schools was for all the students and teachers to remain healthy and to continue providing a safe learning environment for everyone.

“Our goal is to have school all year in a safe environment,” Seymore said. “It’s been a wonderful experience getting everyone back together under the same roof and having school, as opposed to last year when we were a bit fragmented with many people in the virtual program.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.