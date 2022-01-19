'Roberts will take all questions': Auburn to host open-mic forums with president finalist Chris Roberts

Students, faculty, staff and alumni of Auburn University have opportunities for dialogue on Thursday and Friday with Chris Roberts, dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, via open mic forums, and the university encourages all interested to attend.

Roberts was announced as the university’s sole finalist for its 21st president to replace Jay Gogue, who has served as Auburn University’s 20th president since 2019 after serving as 18th president from 2007-2017.

“The public forums are a great opportunity for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and all members of the Auburn Family to meet and ask questions of Dr. Roberts,” Auburn trustee Wayne Smith said in a written response to questions from the Opelika-Auburn News. “It is a time to learn more about Dr. Roberts and his vision for the university if selected as our next president.”

Two public forums will be held in person Thursday, with one for students in the afternoon followed by a reception for “university, community and alumni” at the Auburn Alumni Center later in the evening. A third forum is scheduled for Friday at the Auburn University Hotel for any students, staff or university stakeholders.