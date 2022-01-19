'Roberts will take all questions': Auburn to host open-mic forums with president finalist Chris Roberts

Students, faculty, staff and alumni of Auburn University have opportunities for dialogue on Thursday and Friday with Chris Roberts, dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, via open mic forums, and the university encourages all interested to attend.
Roberts was announced as the university’s sole finalist for its 21st president to replace Jay Gogue, who has served as Auburn University’s 20th president since 2019 after serving as 18th president from 2007-2017.
“The public forums are a great opportunity for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and all members of the Auburn Family to meet and ask questions of Dr. Roberts,” Auburn trustee Wayne Smith said in a written response to questions from the Opelika-Auburn News. “It is a time to learn more about Dr. Roberts and his vision for the university if selected as our next president.”
Two public forums will be held in person Thursday, with one for students in the afternoon followed by a reception for “university, community and alumni” at the Auburn Alumni Center later in the evening. A third forum is scheduled for Friday at the Auburn University Hotel for any students, staff or university stakeholders.
Smith said Roberts will be sharing his background, qualities relevant to the position of university president and what he hopes to see for the future of Auburn University.
“Trustee Sarah Newton, the chair of the presidential search advisory committee, will introduce Roberts and then Roberts will speak and take questions,” Smith said. “There will be a microphone available for the audience to ask Roberts questions, (and) Roberts will take all questions.”
No one else from the university side will answer questions, as Smith said the aim of the public forums is for the university student and staff body to meet Roberts.
Auburn University hired executive search consultant Greenwood/Asher & Associates of Miramar Beach, Fla., to aid in seeking its next president.
On its official presidential search website, the Auburn Board of Trustees states it has been “committed to actively seeking a diverse pool of exceptional candidates.” Smith said the search firm, four trustees, and 21 individuals in the Auburn community considered diversity and proven commitment and experience of “the utmost importance in the search.”
“The advisory search committee, the 15 individuals that met with the advisory search committee and ultimately the five individuals who met with members of the board of trustees were all groups that included significant diversity by gender and race,” he said.
He said the eight listening sessions the university hosted for the community in September saw strong attendance and gave Greenwood/Asher & Associates valuable input.
Of the five finalists, one withdrew and the board of trustees determined three to be worthy of consideration, but two pulled out of the public forum process. Smith previously said the full search saw over 60 applicants and that the advisory search committee spoke with 15 individuals before the holidays.
“The finalist pool had diversity in terms of race and gender,” Smith said. “Many of the finalists were sitting presidents, provosts or deans at other institutions.”
The student forum will be hosted from 1-1:45 p.m. in the Melton Student Center Ballroom, while the University, Community and Alumni Reception will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Galloway Atrium of the Auburn Alumni Center. Friday’s forum will run from 9-9:45 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom at the Auburn University Hotel.
Roberts will host a final in-person forum at Auburn University Montgomery from 2-3 p.m. on Friday.
A virtual forum will be hosted Friday via Zoom at 3 p.m. More information may be found on Auburn University’s presidential search website.