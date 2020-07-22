Russell County schools to start online in August

Russell County School District will open online in August and in person in September.

Superintendent Brenda Coley issued an announcement Wednesday afternoon about the move, made due to concerns over the recent bump in COVID-19 cases in the county and across the state.

“We will not begin face-to-face instruction for students in Russell County Schools as scheduled,” Coley stated. “Please be advised that school will begin as planned on Aug. 10, 2020.

"However, we are delaying the face-to-face option until Sept. 10, 2020 contingent upon the status of the health pandemic. All students in Russell County Schools will begin remotely on Aug. 10, 2020, for the 2020-2021 school year."

Anyone with questions or concerns should call Coley’s office at (334) 468-5540 or email her at coleyb@russellcsd.net.