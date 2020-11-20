Scaife takes over Auburn technical ed program

“Auburn City Schools means to be the three words – inspire, educate and empower – and I have been able to witness that, through my husband and how he talks about dear ole Auburn High,” Scaife said.

“Although I did not attend this school, my four children did and I could not have asked for a better educational experience for them. The ability to offer a variety of courses, the educators who build relationships with the students that was monumental.”

Career program

The Career Technical Education program consists of a total of 15 program offerings, according to a September Auburn City School marketing publication. Students in CTE courses include 1,094 students at Auburn High School; 222 students at Auburn Junior High School and 87 at East Samford School.

Looking forward, Scaife says she learning about the programs at a deeper level and plans to extend the program into the early elementary and middle school systems.

“If it is not broken, don’t fix it,” Scaife said. “That’s not to say there aren’t areas that can’t be improved, because you always want to strive to improve even the best. But one of the areas I’m looking forward to extending is tapping into the early elementary and middle school.