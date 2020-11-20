Scaife takes over Auburn technical ed program

Silvia Scaife is the new Career and Technical Education director for Auburn City Schools.
When interviewing for the position, Scaife, a longtime Auburn City School educator, was asked why she wanted the role. Scaife replied, “I am Career and Technical Education.”
Scaife is one of seven children. Her father was in the construction business and her mother sold Avon.
“I have a brother that was in textiles, a brother who is a retired Air Force man, a brother in machinery at Fort Benning, a brother who is a minister, a sister who is a nurse and a brother who is a doctor and my grandfather was in farming and livestock,” Scaife said in a phone interview.
The school board made the announcement on Tuesday, and Scaife will begin her new role on Jan. 4, 2021. She currently serves as the TV Production Instructor at Auburn High School within the Career and Technical Education program.
“Having the opportunity to be in a role where I can see all of the programs and seeing them worked optimally rather than just looking at TV production is an honor,” Scaife said.
Scaife will play a key role in overseeing a wide range of opportunities for students to explore and pursue career objectives prior to graduating. Her experience strengthening various Auburn City Schools broadcast systems dovetails her future work in the program.
Restructure
Scaife began her career in 1997, teaching first and third grade at Wrights Mill Road Elementary School, a role she served in for 10 years before teaching Language Arts and Theatre at J.F. Drake Middle School, where she restructured the school's broadcast program.
“They had a news program, but it was not well-run, so I mentioned to my principle that I was not pleased,” Scaife said. “My principle said, ‘Well, Silvia, if you can do better, just have at it.’”
So, Scaife did.
Under her leadership, the J.F. Drake Ambassadors and TV broadcast team developed an extensive four-part interview process complete with a script read-through, a series of questions and on-the-spot producing of a project based on their program.
The first year around 47 students applied. Scaife could select 18. The following year, over 98 applied.
“It was a matter of organizing the students and empowering them to deliver what they needed to deliver while at the same time corralling their energy so that it would be not haphazardly done,” Scaife said. “The more the students knew what to do, the more they were well-organized.
“We blossomed from that.”
In July of 2017, Scaife became the Drama Director at East Samford School that she says allowed her continue to the work with students’ television production skillset.
When the opportunity to livestream the Show Choir Showdown presented itself in February, Scaife and her team of students were able to fulfill their hopes of producing a live segment.
“It was an entire weekend: 17 hours one day and 11 hours the next,” Scaife said. “My team of four and myself were here to handle it; we did everything from the technical side of hooking it up to photography to packaging and selling DVDs – it was a well-run system.”
Teacher of the Year
In October, Scaife was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year at Auburn High School. Scaife won the award in twice before: in 2014-15 at J.F. Drake Middle School and 2005-06 at Wrights Mill Road Elementary School.
The Alabama Teacher of the Year program seeks annually to honor and recognize excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding Alabama classroom teachers at local, district and state levels, according to the Alabama State Department of Education’s website.
Scaife holds a bachelor’s of science in elementary education, a bachelors of arts in communication, an educational specialists and administration certification and a Ph.D in education curriculum and instruction from Auburn University and a masters of education in elementary education and teaching from Troy State University.
“Auburn City Schools means to be the three words – inspire, educate and empower – and I have been able to witness that, through my husband and how he talks about dear ole Auburn High,” Scaife said.
“Although I did not attend this school, my four children did and I could not have asked for a better educational experience for them. The ability to offer a variety of courses, the educators who build relationships with the students that was monumental.”
Career program
The Career Technical Education program consists of a total of 15 program offerings, according to a September Auburn City School marketing publication. Students in CTE courses include 1,094 students at Auburn High School; 222 students at Auburn Junior High School and 87 at East Samford School.
Looking forward, Scaife says she learning about the programs at a deeper level and plans to extend the program into the early elementary and middle school systems.
“If it is not broken, don’t fix it,” Scaife said. “That’s not to say there aren’t areas that can’t be improved, because you always want to strive to improve even the best. But one of the areas I’m looking forward to extending is tapping into the early elementary and middle school.
“When I taught theatre, I noticed that sixth and seventh grade students came to me with a vast amount of skills already – they just were not defined,” Scaife said.
“We had students who were familiar with the areas of career tech at an early age, but did not have the opportunity to explore it more in the school setting,” Scaife said.
“By implementing those programs and strengthening the programs, kids can have a better opportunity to get onto these paths rather than waiting until their ninth grade year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!