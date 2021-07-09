Scholar, MMA coach and Auburn High alumni heads to Germany on Fulbright grant

An Auburn High School alumnus has been named a winner of the Fulbright English Teacher Assistantship grant to Germany for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“Overwhelming gratitude is what I feel the most,” said Michael Fisher, who graduated in 2016. “There are a lot of people that put in a lot of time that I couldn’t have even asked for, it was awesome.”
The Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship Award offers U.S. students the opportunity to serve in an English classroom overseas assisting the teacher and exchanging culture with the people of the host country. Fisher will fly out to the German town of Schleswig-Holstein in early September.
Fisher, who graduated from the University of Alabama in December of 2020 with a degree in international relations and German brings teaching experience in programs that engage communities with special needs, including Easter Seals, Best Buddies, Miracle League of Tuscaloosa and Night to Shine Prom, and international experience in Nicaragua.
“On top of teaching, I’ll be doing a community outreach project, and the complete details of that are to be determined, but what I want to do is something related to people with disabilities,” the 23-year-old said, “studying the legal system, how the German legal system represents those with disabilities, and I would also like to put together a sport similar to Miracle League.”
During his Fulbright year of service, Fisher says he plans to share his culture through guitar presentations and music exchanges, and build community through service in the classroom and civic organizations.
“The general idea is to share the culture that shaped me, in Auburn, in Tuscaloosa, my time in Alabama as a whole, and for me to learn more about something I am very unfamiliar with,” Fisher said. “I teach guitar lessons on the side for fun and that is something I want to continue while I’m there.”
Fisher thanks the University of Alabama Fulbright Commission, a group of professors that volunteer time to help applicants, and calls the guidance of Dr. Matthew Feminella, a German professor at Alabama and fellow Auburn High alumnus, “integral” to his being awarded.
“Enough can’t be said first and foremost about the German program at UA,” Fisher said. “They absolutely got me prepared without me knowing, just based on how great their teaching style is and how much they care about their students.”
While in Auburn, Fisher says he enjoys spending time at his family’s coffee shop, One Bike Coffee, a non-profit that supports individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis.
“Understanding the highly competitive nature of the selection process, Auburn City Schools is proud of Michael Fisher’s distinguished accomplishment,” said Cristen Herring, Auburn City Schools Superintendent, in a statement. “We celebrate this award and the upcoming experience with Michael and his family.”
The trip will be Fisher’s first time traveling to Germany.
“Having never been, and never really having traveled abroad alone, is something daunting to think about, but it’s also extremely exciting,” Fisher said. “It’s just the nervousness of going over there alone and leaving everything that I’m familiar with – my friends, my family, my job, all of that – that is nervous to think about, but it’s also exciting.”
Calling the process a “fantastic experience,” Fisher remembers learning about the Fulbright Program as a freshman before a professor encouraged him to apply during his junior year, saying, “This is something that I could throw my name in the hat and if it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
“From where it started when I was a freshman, of being like 'yeah, right' to actually being chosen, is really cool and very surreal experience," he said.
Fisher currently spends much of his time coaching and training mixed martial arts at American Top Team Tuscaloosa, formerly known as Summit Kickboxing, while also studying and preparing to go to Germany.