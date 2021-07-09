Scholar, MMA coach and Auburn High alumni heads to Germany on Fulbright grant

During his Fulbright year of service, Fisher says he plans to share his culture through guitar presentations and music exchanges, and build community through service in the classroom and civic organizations.

“The general idea is to share the culture that shaped me, in Auburn, in Tuscaloosa, my time in Alabama as a whole, and for me to learn more about something I am very unfamiliar with,” Fisher said. “I teach guitar lessons on the side for fun and that is something I want to continue while I’m there.”

Fisher thanks the University of Alabama Fulbright Commission, a group of professors that volunteer time to help applicants, and calls the guidance of Dr. Matthew Feminella, a German professor at Alabama and fellow Auburn High alumnus, “integral” to his being awarded.

“Enough can’t be said first and foremost about the German program at UA,” Fisher said. “They absolutely got me prepared without me knowing, just based on how great their teaching style is and how much they care about their students.”

While in Auburn, Fisher says he enjoys spending time at his family’s coffee shop, One Bike Coffee, a non-profit that supports individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis.