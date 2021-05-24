School super-sizing: Jireh Ray prepares jump from Loachapoka High to Auburn University

Jireh Ray doesn’t know what it’s like to go to a big school. And the Loachapoka native and one of 30 soon-to-be graduates of Loachapoka High School perfers it that way.

“I wouldn’t have preferred being in a bigger school system,” the salutatorian said. “I really liked being around people I knew, because Loachapoka is a loving environment —I don’t know what it’s like to go to a bigger school.”

She and her classmates will graduate at 7 p.m. Thursday at Indians Stadium, 685 Lee Road 61 in Loachapoka. Other Lee County high school graduations include Beauregard at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hornet Stadium, 7343 Ala. 51 in Opelika; Beulah at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bobcat Stadium, 4848 Lee Road 270 in Valley; and Smiths Station, with two sessions each on Thursday and Friday evening at Panther Stadium, 1200 County Road 298 in Smiths Station.

Ray soon will know what it’s like to attend a large school when she sets foot on Auburn University’s Haley Concourse on Aug. 16 for her first year of college. When asked how she feels about being a freshman, the 18-year-old takes in a deep breath.

“I’m scared,” the incoming freshman majoring in marketing said. “I’ve been here all my life, K through 12.”