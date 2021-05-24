School super-sizing: Jireh Ray prepares jump from Loachapoka High to Auburn University

Jireh Ray doesn’t know what it’s like to go to a big school. And the Loachapoka native and one of 30 soon-to-be graduates of Loachapoka High School perfers it that way.
“I wouldn’t have preferred being in a bigger school system,” the salutatorian said. “I really liked being around people I knew, because Loachapoka is a loving environment —I don’t know what it’s like to go to a bigger school.”
She and her classmates will graduate at 7 p.m. Thursday at Indians Stadium, 685 Lee Road 61 in Loachapoka. Other Lee County high school graduations include Beauregard at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hornet Stadium, 7343 Ala. 51 in Opelika; Beulah at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bobcat Stadium, 4848 Lee Road 270 in Valley; and Smiths Station, with two sessions each on Thursday and Friday evening at Panther Stadium, 1200 County Road 298 in Smiths Station.
Ray soon will know what it’s like to attend a large school when she sets foot on Auburn University’s Haley Concourse on Aug. 16 for her first year of college. When asked how she feels about being a freshman, the 18-year-old takes in a deep breath.
“I’m scared,” the incoming freshman majoring in marketing said. “I’ve been here all my life, K through 12.”
Ray and her classmates did not experience a major transition from fifth to sixth grade, she says. Close to home, she has been involved in the local community “since I was a baby,” and although she’s not traveling far, she is still nervous.
In August, Loachapoka High teachers continued virtual learning before allowing students who wanted to attend class in-person to do so around mid-September. Ray came back, she says, mainly because “advanced placement calculus is hard.”
“The school did the best they could, but it wasn’t the senior year I envisioned,” Ray said. “I’m grateful we were able to come back to school, though.”
A trumpet player in the Loachapoka High School Band, Ray said football games were different in the pandemic. The band could not travel to away games, and she ended up performing at only three games.
“Jireh is an amazing, committed, diligent student,” said director of bands Shane Colquhoun, Ray’s band teacher for seven years. “She has been an important part for the group and committed not only to group excellence but excellence within herself.”
Ray plans to audition for the Auburn University Marching Band in late summer. If she makes it, she’ll be the first Loachapoka High School graduate to join an SEC marching band.
Ray played shooting guard on the girls’ varsity basketball team, which cut its schedule from 30 to 20 games.
“I asked Jireh to be on [varsity girls’ basketball team] not because she had great skills, but because she’s a good person,” coach Anthony Edwards said. “She’s a high-character person.”
Each member of the Class of 2021 can invite up to 10 guests for Thursday’s graduation at the football field. The seniors will be sectioned off in the stands with their visitors before walking down to the stage to pose for photographs and receive their diploma.
Ray’s best friend, Caderriah Thomas, is the valedictorian. A tenth of a point separated the two young women’s GPAs, which were 4.2 and 4.1.
“Jireh is consistent,” Loachapoka High School principal Albert Weeden said. “She doesn’t get rattled, she doesn’t get frustrated, and she is consistently Jireh Ray, which is wonderful.”
When asked if there are any worries she has about moving to a larger institution, Ray said, “Maybe that I’m not going to be accepted.”
But a co-worker at Pebble Hill, the Center of Arts and Humanities for Auburn University’s College of Liberal Arts, told Ray that “there’s something for everyone at Auburn, and that you’ll fit in somewhere.”
“I’ve been here all my life,” Ray said, laughing. “My mom already talked to me about laundry and Sunday dinners.”