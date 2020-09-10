Senator says service academies are taking applications

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones announced the application window is open for students interested in applying for military service academy nominations.

The senator nominated 23 Alabamians last year who were accepted into the service academies.

“As a U.S. Senator, I have the honor of nominating motivated young adults to attend our nation’s prestigious military service academies,” Jones stated in a press release. “Attending a military service academy is an incredible privilege reserved for our best and brightest, and I’m proud to have supported dozens of Alabamians in their pursuit of this honor.”

Students interested in attending one of the academies must first apply directly to the academy of their choice. The applicant must also receive a nomination from a member of Congress – such as Jones – or the vice president in order to be offered an appointment to an academy.

For more information, visit www.jones.senate.gov/help/academy-nominations.

