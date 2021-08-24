Smiths Station High School to transition to virtual classes beginning Wednesday

Smiths Station School announced plans to transition to a blended learning model from Wednesday to Sept. 7.

The blended learning model will require students to work virtually from home and not report to the high school’s campus while Smiths Station High School staff who are not quarantined or positive for COVID-19 will report to the school building, according to the announcement.

As of Tuesday, the high school said extracurricular activities will continue, and updates will be made in the event of changes.

The announcement comes after Lee County Schools announced Aug. 20 that Beulah Elementary School and Wacoochee Elementary school would transition to a "blended learning model" from Monday to Friday, with all all co-curricular and extra-curricular activities cancelled and expected to resume Aug. 30, according to the school system.

Also on Aug. 20, Lee County Schools decided to begin requiring masks to be worn while inside all of its school buildings following the reporting of 105 positive COVID-19 cases within its schools from Aug. 9-13 and 88 more cases Aug. 16 and 17.

