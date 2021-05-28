Smiths Station honors the Class of 2021 in outdoor ceremonies

Sevier plans to major in biology and philosophy at Huntingdon College with a “possible” minor in either women’s studies or sociology. She says when preparing her speech, she saw all the “generic” topics for speeches and took inspiration from the pressure to be successful and what others deem successful in life.

“What I’ve learned is that everyone has their own idea of happiness or what success is, what makes them satisfied,” Sevier said. “It’s all about looking at yourself and finding out what you want because at the end of the day what makes you happy is what will make you feel much more successful.”

Sevier is setting small, attainable goals in the next chapter of life, which includes trying new things like buying a pet gecko, or owning a miniature library in a future home.

“Moving forward, we have learned that we should not take life for granted,” Allen said during the ceremony to her classmates. “We should maximize every moment we are given to do our best, be our best and strive for the best.”

As each graduate passed across the makeshift stage, Whitlock announced the student’s plans following graduation, and any scholarships they may have received to the crowd of family and friends. Several times the phrases “Roll Tide” and “War Eagle” rang from the crowd.