Smiths Station honors the Class of 2021 in outdoor ceremonies

Smiths Station High School’s Alma Mater, eight stanzas long, struck a chord with many of the 100 or so graduates in the first of four graduation ceremonies Thursday evening.
Swaying to the music, singing along the way, many of the graduates looked on to the bleachers where family and friends sat, or to each other, grinning from ear to ear.
“Faith in our past and futures that are bright, we’ll love you forever, Smiths Station High,” the Alma Mater ends. Then, the graduates threw their decorated caps to the sky.
Light rain began to fall about 45 minutes before the Smiths Station High School Class of 2021 congregated in the Smiths Station Junior High School auditorium an hour before the first of four outdoor graduation ceremonies on T. C. Britton Field at Panther Stadium.
The school split the 375 graduates into four ceremonies Thursday and Friday evening at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively. Inside the auditorium, assigned alphabetical seating organized the 100 or so graduates for the first wave of the four events.
The light shower subsided 30 minutes before Janie Marie Messer, class chaplain, led the invocation and sunshine replaced the overcast sky by the time assistant principal Emma Whitlock and principal Robert B. Cook handed out the diplomas.
Many friends and family sought fellowship in stadium seats while others gathered around the stadium fence, taking photographs of their graduate’s staked banner lining the field, a continuation of last year’s way to recognize the senior classes of Smiths Station High School.
Grace Allen, class president, shared insight into her high school experience minutes before addressing her classmates and high school supporters, saying, at times, it was “crazy, but fun.”
“A lot of lessons, good and bad, that taught me how to overcome all the hard stuff,” Allen said.
But when asked how she feels to have finished her high school career in a pandemic, Allen laughed.
“Frustrating was the word for this year,” Allen said. “But I think being in a pandemic made this school year, this moment even better. We get to have this moment, last year [the Class of 2020] didn’t get to have this moment, so honestly I wouldn’t change it.”
Allen will be attending Wallace State Community College in Hanceville on a volleyball scholarship in the fall. The 18-year-old is a middle hitter in the women’s sport.
Cook told the crowd of graduates to continue to challenge themselves in life and “never settle,” saying “find what you love, and put all your energy into that passion.”
Rhiannon Sevier, the salutatorian who has been a Smiths Station student since kindergarten, said finding out the next routine of life will be her next adventure.
“Now, it’s more of chartering out what’s going to happen next,” Sevier said. “The fact that everything Is going to change, I’m going to have to get new friends, find a new way of doing things, a new cafeteria that I’m going to get used to going to, a new drive to school.’
Sevier plans to major in biology and philosophy at Huntingdon College with a “possible” minor in either women’s studies or sociology. She says when preparing her speech, she saw all the “generic” topics for speeches and took inspiration from the pressure to be successful and what others deem successful in life.
“What I’ve learned is that everyone has their own idea of happiness or what success is, what makes them satisfied,” Sevier said. “It’s all about looking at yourself and finding out what you want because at the end of the day what makes you happy is what will make you feel much more successful.”
Sevier is setting small, attainable goals in the next chapter of life, which includes trying new things like buying a pet gecko, or owning a miniature library in a future home.
“Moving forward, we have learned that we should not take life for granted,” Allen said during the ceremony to her classmates. “We should maximize every moment we are given to do our best, be our best and strive for the best.”
As each graduate passed across the makeshift stage, Whitlock announced the student’s plans following graduation, and any scholarships they may have received to the crowd of family and friends. Several times the phrases “Roll Tide” and “War Eagle” rang from the crowd.
Over the past four years, the teachers and staff at Smiths Station took time to celebrate the class, Allen said.
The students walked across the stage, paused for a professional photograph between an American and Alabama flag before picking up their enveloped diploma from two senior sponsors.
By the end of the 45-minute graduation, the 102nd graduating class of Smiths Station High School swayed to the high school’s Alma Mater, smiling all along the way.