Southern Union celebrates six-figure donation from Goodwill by way of McKenzie Scott

Southern Union is celebrating a six-figure donation from Goodwill, to be used as scholarship money for students.

Goodwill has given $140,000 to Southern Union as part of an effort kickstarted by philanthropist McKenzie Scott, the former wife of Jeff Bezos of the Amazon fortune.

The scholarship fund is designed to “bridge the gap” for students between grant money and the full cost of attendance.

“We could not be more honored to receive this gift,” said SUSCC president Todd Shackett. “Southern Union’s mission of providing a well-trained workforce is in line with Goodwill’s job readiness goals. We are happy to work together to provide citizens of our area this support.”

The scholarships will be made available to students on all three of Southern Union’s campuses in Wadley, Valley and Opelika.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Union is one of seven two-year colleges in East Alabama and West Georgia to receive the funding, part of initiatives put into place after Scott donated $10 million to Goodwill in December 2020.

Goodwill is a non-profit known for its network of thrift stores.