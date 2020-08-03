Southern Union gearing up for fall

Todd Shackett thinks Southern Union’s faculty and staff will be able to adapt and improve on the fly this fall, just as they did over the spring and summer.

“We will be flexible. If things change, we will change,” said Shackett, who took over the college as president in 2018. “I’m very confident we will be able to manage the safety of students and faculty.”

Southern Union State Community College will open its Opelika and other campuses on Aug. 17, but much of the instruction will be online, as it has been since the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

Enrollment was down 10 percent over the summer, and is at 65 percent for the fall, as compared to last year. However, Shackett is cautiously optimistic that students will come back later this month at close to normal numbers.

“I do think there is some hesitation on some people’s part. … We have a lot of first-generation students who are not as comfortable with online learning,” Shackett said. “They prefer that face-to-face instruction.”

Expect the unexpected

Much of the in-person instruction will be done in the college’s labs and other training facilities.