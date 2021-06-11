'Start thinking about a new president': Auburn University's Jay Gogue announces his intent to retire

Auburn University President Jay Gogue announced his intent to retire during Friday’s Auburn University Board of Trustees regular meeting.

“Rather than to continue, I think it’s important for you guys to start thinking about a new president,” he told the board during his president’s report during the meeting.

Gogue’s career at Auburn spans 12 years. Gogue, an Auburn University bachelor's and master's graduate in horticulture, returned to his alma mater on July 16, 2007, as Auburn University’s 18th president and retired as president emeritus on July 1, 2017.

He was appointed by the university’s board of trustees to serve as interim president effective July 8, 2019, and was again appointed president effective Feb. 7, 2020.

“They’ll go through the search process," Gouge said of the board of trustees, "so obviously I’ll stay until they decide. Normally, those processes take months, but if they start now, the longest timeline would be probably next May."

Gogue announced his intent for the board “to get the process ready," he said.