Starting a tradition: Benét Harris is the first Opelika High student to attend Georgia Tech

“Opelika High means a lot to me, because they pushed me to get to the next level of my life,” Harris said. “They really pushed me to get the grades that I wanted to get, and it’s a sense of familyhood here.”

“They support you when other people don’t, and they push you when other people don’t,” she added.

Emmaree Wilson, Harris’ cheer coach, says she “can’t say enough good things” about the graduating senior.

“She was in my first group of students that I ever taught [when she was] in ninth grade, so they are my first graduating group,” Wilson said. “[Harris] is awesome. She’s very much the epitome of a leader. ... She always takes initiative – ‘Coach Wilson, do you need me to do this?’ or ‘Coach Wilson, can I help the little ones with that?’ – she’s a pleasure to have worked with.”

Encouragement from Wilson, physics and chemistry teacher Kate Madzar and advanced placement U.S. history teacher Don Shirley will follow Harris long after she picks up her diploma Friday night, she says.

