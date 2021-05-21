Starting a tradition: Benét Harris is the first Opelika High student to attend Georgia Tech

Benét Harris is a busy bee. Or is that a Yellow Jacket? The aspiring chemical engineer, who was involved “somehow in everything” at Opelika High School, now sets her sights on the next step: the Georgia Institute of Technology.
President of the approximately 250 members of Opelika High School’s Class of 2021, she will be the first student from the school to attend Georgia Tech, located in Atlanta, Ga.
“It means a lot being the first,” Harris said. “It shocked me to know that I’m the first to go to Georgia Tech.”
However, mere months before her move to the Peach State, Harris chooses to soak up her final days at Opelika High, a place she calls “transformative” to her character, mindset and goals.
“You’re always going to have some people that will say, ‘She’s not going to be able to do this, she’s this, she’s that,’ and my teachers would say, ‘You are able to do this; you can accomplish that,’” the 18-year-old said.
The cheerleader and treasurer of OHS’ Student Government Association kept her plate full as a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club and academic honor societies such as Mu Alpha Theta, where she served as president, Beta Club and more organizations than she says she can remember.
“Opelika High means a lot to me, because they pushed me to get to the next level of my life,” Harris said. “They really pushed me to get the grades that I wanted to get, and it’s a sense of familyhood here.”
“They support you when other people don’t, and they push you when other people don’t,” she added.
Emmaree Wilson, Harris’ cheer coach, says she “can’t say enough good things” about the graduating senior.
“She was in my first group of students that I ever taught [when she was] in ninth grade, so they are my first graduating group,” Wilson said. “[Harris] is awesome. She’s very much the epitome of a leader. ... She always takes initiative – ‘Coach Wilson, do you need me to do this?’ or ‘Coach Wilson, can I help the little ones with that?’ – she’s a pleasure to have worked with.”
Encouragement from Wilson, physics and chemistry teacher Kate Madzar and advanced placement U.S. history teacher Don Shirley will follow Harris long after she picks up her diploma Friday night, she says.
All senior year, Harris mulled over engineering degrees from Auburn University, the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Georgia Institute of Technology. If anything, she says, her family told her she “might as well” apply to Tech in the fall of 2020 and see what happens.
But when she received admissions to Georgia Tech in late January, the decision wasn’t immediate. “Stuck” between Tech and the University of Alabama, she says receiving an $85,000 scholarship in February from the out-of-state university sealed the deal.
The Provost Scholarship awards 40 first-year, non-resident students an out-of-state tuition waiver for eight semesters, according to Georgia Tech’s admissions office. Scholars are selected by an Undergraduate Admission Committee.
Both of Harris’ older brothers attended the private Birmingham-based Samford University, where her mother paid for both degrees. That’s one reason why she is thankful there are no out-of-state cost barriers.
“You step on Tech’s campus and it’s amazing that that’s where I’m going to be for the next four years,” Harris said. “It’s something new.”
The Georgia Tech Chattahoochee Valley alumni club awarded Harris and six other graduates $4,500 scholarships to cover housing and other educational costs, along with six other awardees.
Class of 2021 Vice President Taylor Smith says he will miss Harris when the two leave Opelika High, but he knows the two will stay close no matter the distance.
“[Harris] is a supportive friend, and she’s always there for me,” the incoming Howard University political science major said. “It’s just fun to be around Benét. She’s one of those people that you can always call on. She’s going to ride or die, no matter what.”
Some of Harris’ favorite high school memories include texting friends ahead of football pep rallies, making team spirit posters for the student section and hearing music flood the hallways from the portable speaker Taylor kept in his backpack.
When asked what advice she would give Harris moving forward, Wilson paused and thought for a minute.
“I wish her all the success in the world,” she said. “I don’t think being the first student to go to Georgia Tech will be the first record she will break; she’ll continue to break through barriers and obstacles.”
“Strive for the best,” Harris said when asked what advice she has for her classmates. “The sky’s the limit.”