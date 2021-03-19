Stimulus help coming for Auburn University, Southern Union students

Auburn University and Southern Union students should see direct aid from the recently-passed $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package.
Auburn University students are in line for a total of $7.8 million in direct funding and Southern Union State Community College students should see a total of $1.6 million, according to figures released by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE).
The recipients are determined by information submitted in their annual financial aid forms, with awards ranging between $300 and $600 each. The money can be used for health care, child care, housing, tuition and other related expenses.
“It is wonderful that the university is able to supply emergency financial relief to our students in need through this additional CARES Act funding,” Auburn University President Jay Gogue said in a statement to the Opelika-Auburn News. “Many of our students and their families have been negatively impacted in the last year because of COVID-19. It is my hope that this funding will enable these students to continue their studies and graduate from Auburn.”
Institutional help
Universities and colleges will also get federal aid for expenses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, including payroll and student support activities, technology costs stemming from remote learning and faculty and staff training.
That money is available on a case-by-basis, paid out of a federal fund set up in 2020 that is slated to run through 2023.
“They don’t send us a big check,” explained Southern Union president Todd Shackett. “We have to justify where the spending will go … we can’t just go spend it wherever we want.”
Shackett said Southern Union would use some of the $4.7 million for which it is eligible to improve the fiber network on its Wadley campus, increasing the quality of online access for students. The college has to submit projects for approval through Alabama’s community college system.
Auburn is slated to receive up to $15 million, according to DOE estimates. University spokesman Preston Sparks did not identify any specific plans for that money when contacted by the newspaper.