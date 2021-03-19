Stimulus help coming for Auburn University, Southern Union students

Auburn University and Southern Union students should see direct aid from the recently-passed $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package.

Auburn University students are in line for a total of $7.8 million in direct funding and Southern Union State Community College students should see a total of $1.6 million, according to figures released by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE).

The recipients are determined by information submitted in their annual financial aid forms, with awards ranging between $300 and $600 each. The money can be used for health care, child care, housing, tuition and other related expenses.

“It is wonderful that the university is able to supply emergency financial relief to our students in need through this additional CARES Act funding,” Auburn University President Jay Gogue said in a statement to the Opelika-Auburn News. “Many of our students and their families have been negatively impacted in the last year because of COVID-19. It is my hope that this funding will enable these students to continue their studies and graduate from Auburn.”

Institutional help