Students meet Auburn president finalist Chris Roberts through open-mic forum

Chris Roberts, the sole finalist to come out of Auburn University’s search for its 21st president, weathered his first series of questions from students during a open-mic forum Thursday, with Roberts saying it “energized” him as he welcomed his chance to introduce himself.
About 100 Auburn students and some university staff congregated in the Melton Student Center Ballroom to get a gist of how Roberts, currently dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, might approach student affairs and further modernize Auburn’s campus if named the successor to school president Jay Gogue.
Over a dozen approached the mic to ask what had kept Roberts at Auburn for nearly 30 years and how he would use his experience to improve Auburn University. Some asked how the university will maintain its credible position amid competition with other schools, as well as questions about how Roberts plans to integrate the university into the community.
“I don’t think it’s any secret (that) … I love Auburn,” Roberts told students when the forum began. “I came here 28 years ago, and I fell in love with what Auburn represented at that time. Auburn has amazing potential for greatness … (and) I’ve seen the impact Auburn has on you as students represent part of that greatness and part of that opportunity.”
Auburn held two forums open to the public Thursday, with another scheduled for Friday, as the board of trustees urged members of the Auburn community to meet and greet Roberts as the hiring process reaches the closing stages.
For his parts, Roberts also took advantage of his opportunity to introduce himself to the Auburn community. He said, as a kid, he thought he was going to major in a music degree in college to be like his father, who was a professional musician and ran a guitar shop.
“When I left for college, I had never met an engineer, and I had never heard of engineering,” Roberts said to students. “My dad filed for bankruptcy the year that I was leaving for college with that little shop. At that moment in time, it was a challenge … and I was a Pell Grant student.”
He told students he often had to perform music and work in the neonatal intensive care unit of a hospital to pay off his college debts while studying chemical engineering at the University of Missouri.
“It really taught me a strong work ethic and also taught me about responsibility, and with that, I decided I wanted to make a difference,” Roberts said.
Roberts said it was after he was asked to serve as chair of Auburn University’s chemical engineering department that he was “destined for administration.”
“I realized I enjoyed the successes of my colleagues maybe more than my own events,” he said to students. “I especially enjoyed being able to shape and help and shape the quality of the program, as it affected the students and their outcomes in the program.”
Since becoming dean of the College of Engineering, Roberts boasted he’s overseen $357 million in gifts to the college. He said fundraising is an area he’s looking forward to if he becomes president.
“I firmly believe Auburn University should set its sights on being the preeminent land-grant university in this country,” Roberts said. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to be the biggest, have the most students or even the largest research firms. But we can make sure that what we’re doing is highly impactful and that the scale of excellence is really recognized.”
Engineering student Jake Hickman took the stage to start the question portion of the forum, asking Roberts what the most powerful part of the Auburn Creed was to him. Roberts said as he has aged, the line about having “compassion for your fellow man” has meant the most to him.
“It has been able to reach me at different times in my life in many different ways,” Roberts said.
Lorissa Algarin, a public relations student, stepped up to the mic to ask Roberts if his care for Auburn extended outside of the College of Engineering.
“You mentioned wanting to make an environment where all departments feel recognized,” Algarin said. “I was wondering if you have any specific ideas of how you are going to level it out?”
Roberts said he anticipated a learning curve upon taking if the job if selected.
“I don’t pretend to know everything and I’m going to spend a lot of time listening in the first several months if I’m selected.”
One student reminisced on current President Jay Gogue’s “Popsicles with the President” event that acts as an icebreaker for first-semester freshmen and transfer students. Roberts said he’d be more than happy to participate and wants to maintain an open-door policy as stands in his current office.
“I want to hear directly from people and provide those opportunities to do that,” Roberts said. “I want to make sure that the students know that you care about them … and that you are working as hard or harder than they are to get them to that level of achievement.”
A fraternity member asked how Roberts plans to improve the relationship between the university and fraternities. Roberts answered that he thinks extracurricular groups “help to build a better Auburn experience.”
When asked what his motto would be, Roberts said that he wants the climate on campus to make every student feel “welcomed, valued, respected and engaged.”
Finally, a student asked Roberts how he will make decisions, should he become president. Roberts said that he desires to drive his decisions by comprehensive information, surrounding himself with wise people and to continually reassess.
“Give yourself the opportunity to pivot and to change,” he said.