Students meet Auburn president finalist Chris Roberts through open-mic forum

“I realized I enjoyed the successes of my colleagues maybe more than my own events,” he said to students. “I especially enjoyed being able to shape and help and shape the quality of the program, as it affected the students and their outcomes in the program.”

Since becoming dean of the College of Engineering, Roberts boasted he’s overseen $357 million in gifts to the college. He said fundraising is an area he’s looking forward to if he becomes president.

“I firmly believe Auburn University should set its sights on being the preeminent land-grant university in this country,” Roberts said. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to be the biggest, have the most students or even the largest research firms. But we can make sure that what we’re doing is highly impactful and that the scale of excellence is really recognized.”

Engineering student Jake Hickman took the stage to start the question portion of the forum, asking Roberts what the most powerful part of the Auburn Creed was to him. Roberts said as he has aged, the line about having “compassion for your fellow man” has meant the most to him.

“It has been able to reach me at different times in my life in many different ways,” Roberts said.