Students win large amounts of cash in Tiger Cage, Auburn University's version of Shark Tank

Auburn University students Jacob Cordero and Emmett Deen won $25,000 in Tiger Cage.

Tiger Cage is a Shark Tank-inspired competition for young entrepreneurs presented by Auburn’s Harbert College of Business and New Venture Accelerator.

$61,000 was awarded to the final four teams of Auburn University students, narrowed down from 18 teams during three rounds of business pitches.

For the final portion of the competition, which wrapped up on March 25, the teams were given 10 minutes to present their business concept, and an additional 15 minutes following the pitch were allotted for a question-and-answer portion.

“Generally speaking, (the judges) are looking for businesses that have a strong likelihood of succeeding in their identified target markets,” said Ward Swift, communications director for New Venture Accelerator.

The student startup team, IGNTE, won the first place prize.

IGNTE is a platform for organizations to advertise on Twitch, a live streaming service for gamers.

Cordero and Deen also won an additional $5,000 from the law firm of Burr & Forman LLC for the legal services In-Kind award.

Second place went to The Best Roping Dummy led by Will Jordan, who won $12,000 for his team roping training system that reduces the need for live cattle.

The startup also received the Thomas Walter Center for Technology Management special award of $4,000 for hardware prototyping.

Feature Finder, a social media platform for musical artists, and Toft by 2153, a development studio for cross-platform multiplayer games, tied for third, splitting $15,000.

Tiger Cage has awarded approximately $425,000 to participants over the eight years of the competition’s existence.

“Tiger Cage came into being based on a belief that Auburn should have special initiatives to prepare its graduates for the entrepreneurial world they would face,” Swift said.

The Harbert Business School and New Venture Accelerator aims to enhance students’ skills when forming a new business by developing communication tools and building professional networks.

“It (Tiger Cage) gives us a network full of entrepreneurs that we would never have access to otherwise, which has proven to be a real help, especially when it’s your first time taking a business to market,” said Luke Matthews, co-founder of Feature Finder.

The final-round judges were nine business professionals and two representatives from Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering.

“Auburn has given us the resources and the network to succeed right out of the gate, and if you work hard and know how they can help you, I guarantee they can do the same for you,” Matthews said.

Information about the next year’s Tiger Cage business pitch competition is available by contacting Lou Bifano, director of New Venture Accelerator.