Supporters of Auburn University Provost Hardgrave speak up ahead of Tuesday's no-confidence vote

Auburn’s University Senate Provost Bill Hardgrave faces a no-confidence vote Tuesday, spurred by faculty members who are unhappy with his performance; however, several others have stepped forward in recent days to speak out against the vote.

Math Professor Hal Schenck, Rosemary Kopel Brown Eminent Scholars Chair, circulated the following statement via email to campus faculty Sunday: “We believe moving to a [vote of] no-confidence is inappropriate and will be damaging to our students, our faculty and our university. We do not support a vote of no-confidence.”

Schenck told the Opelika-Auburn News Monday that he doesn’t think the vote is merited. Over 50 faculty members have lent their support to Schenck’s statement so far.

“I think this is a really difficult time for everyone and I think, in general, my perception is that the [university] administration has been operating in good faith and doing the best that they can with limited information,” said Schenck, who joined the math faculty in 2019 from Iowa State University.