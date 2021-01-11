Supporters of Auburn University Provost Hardgrave speak up ahead of Tuesday's no-confidence vote

Auburn’s University Senate Provost Bill Hardgrave faces a no-confidence vote Tuesday, spurred by faculty members who are unhappy with his performance; however, several others have stepped forward in recent days to speak out against the vote.
Math Professor Hal Schenck, Rosemary Kopel Brown Eminent Scholars Chair, circulated the following statement via email to campus faculty Sunday: “We believe moving to a [vote of] no-confidence is inappropriate and will be damaging to our students, our faculty and our university. We do not support a vote of no-confidence.”
Schenck told the Opelika-Auburn News Monday that he doesn’t think the vote is merited. Over 50 faculty members have lent their support to Schenck’s statement so far.
“I think this is a really difficult time for everyone and I think, in general, my perception is that the [university] administration has been operating in good faith and doing the best that they can with limited information,” said Schenck, who joined the math faculty in 2019 from Iowa State University.
“The administration and the Provost have been doing a good job. I think that's a perception of a lot of folks, and I also think that this vote of no confidence is being driven by a small minority of the faculty. And so it's – I think – important, especially for those of us that are in leadership positions that are more senior and have been around the block, to step up and lend our voices to the conversation,” he added.
More support
That’s not the only public outcry against Tuesday’s vote. Jane DiFolco Parker, the retired president of the Auburn University Foundation and former development office for the university, submitted a letter to the newspaper over the weekend in support of Hardgrave and the administration.
“This action is regrettable," she wrote in her letter. "It sends a false message about a leader who has stepped up to forge an uncharted path during extraordinary times. Throughout this unprecedented year, Dr. Hardgrave has taken deliberate measures to consult with and to incorporate faculty opinion, and to allow exceptions to in-person teaching when it presented a hardship for a faculty member. He has encouraged innovative approaches to pedagogy and helped deliver excellence, which is the hallmark of an Auburn education and a renowned faculty."
Auburn University President Jay Gogue also spoke out last week in opposition to Tuesday’s vote.
“A no-confidence vote in the midst of a global pandemic and social unrest when student, faculty, staff and administration leaders have worked diligently together for the best interests of our campus is unprecedented and destructive,” Gogue stated in an email to the newspaper.
November meeting
Over 500 faculty members met via Zoom in a November University Senate meeting to discuss Hardgrave and his insistence on returning to primarily in-person classes in the spring.
Economics Professor Mike Stern asked for a no-confidence vote during that meeting, but was declined by senate President Don Mulvaney because Gogue and Hardgrave were not present for that November meeting.
Mulvaney announced Tuesday’s vote in a campus email last week, after receiving a faculty petition formally requesting a vote. As of late last week, the no-confidence vote is the only thing on the meeting agenda, according to Greg Schmidt, senate secretary. Hardgrave is expected to participate in the meeting.
Complaints
Over 80 percent of the 500 or so attendees to the November meeting voted in favor of several proposals made by Auburn’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), including a new appeals process for faculty when their teaching plans – in person, online or a mix thereof – are declined by their college deans and/or Hardgrave’s office, allowing faculty to determine their own plans and more faculty representation on the university committee that oversees COVID-19 policies.
Mitchell Brown, president of Auburn’s AAUP chapter, said Wednesday that the advocacy group would not take an official position on the upcoming no-confidence vote.