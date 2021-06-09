Teachers and staff at Auburn City Schools recognized for training for something they hope to never do

Automated external defibrillators, a portable device that treats sudden cardiac arrest, is something Auburn City Schools hopes to never need. But now the district has the tools and training just in case.

All 13 schools at Auburn City Schools were recognized as Project ADAM “Heart-Safe Schools” by Alabama LifeStart, a school safety program of Children’s of Alabama, at Tuesday’s board of education regular meeting.

The school system earned the distinction after adding automated external defibrillator (AED) emergency drills and AED trainer devices and AED training into its school training.

Brenda Lindahl, the nurse administrator of Auburn City Schools, says the emergency drills were well-received by faculty and staff and will now be done yearly as a result.

“What has come out of it is all the employees are like, ‘Wow, that really got my heart going,' and saw the importance of doing it,” Lindahl said of the fast-pace drills and exercises during training.

There will be seven AEDs at Auburn Junior High School and five at Auburn High School, Lindahl says, and both J.F. Drake Middle School and East Samford have two on campus.