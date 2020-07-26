Tensions flare ahead of AU campus restart

The letter came on the heels of growing faculty concerns about the face-mask policy, specifically, what do they do if a student refuses to wear a mask? What if they are offered a mask and still refuse? Should campus security be called?

Hardgrave’s email set off a weekend of loud complaints among faculty. University Senate officers, in turn, met with the provost the next Monday to discuss what they were hearing from members.

Prep for fall classesFaculty members have previously complimented Gogue and his team for their planning and handling of the coronavirus shutdown in the early spring, and managed to get instruction delivered to students online from mid-March forward.

Faculty, staffers and administrators have said publicly and privately that things could have worked out much worse than they ultimately did.

Administrators told the university’s trustees earlier this month that the dormitories were fully booked up for the coming year, with provisions in place for quarantining infected students in two decommissioned dorms on the Hill. Everyone on campus will have to wear face masks and check in online daily before being cleared to go to class.

The university also will require all students to be tested within two weeks before returning to class.