'The Duck is a fitting place': Duck Samford Stadium to host Auburn High graduation for first time

Auburn City School will celebrate the Auburn High School Class of 2021 later this month by holding graduation in Duck Samford Stadium for the first time.

“The Duck is a fitting place for our students to connect before they transition to the next chapter,” Auburn High School Principal Dr. Shannon Pignato said in a statement. “It gives these 628 seniors the experience of graduating under the open sky, surrounded by family and friends, and on the same field they rally on and around Friday nights.”

Amid a pandemic that altered nearly every aspect of their senior year at Auburn High, 628 graduates will gather May 20 at Auburn High’s home field for a socially distanced graduation.

The high school typically hosts its graduation ceremonies inside the Auburn Arena on Auburn University’s campus, but the university set forth restrictions that forced the move to Duck Samford, according to the Auburn High senior page.

“I am so very proud of the resiliency at which the AHS Class of 2021 has approached everything about this school year,” Pignato said. “After the challenging senior year they have had, moving graduation to Duck Samford Stadium this year feels right.”