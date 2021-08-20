 Skip to main content
These two Lee County elementary schools will switch to virtual learning for a week beginning Monday
These two Lee County elementary schools will switch to virtual learning for a week beginning Monday

Lee County Schools

Lee County Schools announced Friday that Beulah Elementary School and Wacoochee Elementary school will transition to a "blended learning model" from Monday to Aug. 27.

That means students will learn virtually from home while staff that is not quarantined or have not tested positive for COVID-19 will report to their respective school buildings for all of next week, according to the announcement from Lee County Schools.

Additionally, all co-curricular and extra-curricular activities between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27 have been cancelled and will resume on Aug. 30, the school system said.

The announcement comes after Lee County Schools decided Friday to begin requiring masks to be worn while inside all of its school buildings following the reporting of 105 positive COVID-19 cases within its schools from Aug. 9-13 and 88 more cases Aug. 16 and 17.

Chuck Beams, executive director of Pharmacy Services at EAMC, explains how infusions have been key at the hospital and why it's important to be tested if you're sick in case you need the infusion.
