These two Lee County elementary schools will switch to virtual learning for a week beginning Monday

Lee County Schools announced Friday that Beulah Elementary School and Wacoochee Elementary school will transition to a "blended learning model" from Monday to Aug. 27.

That means students will learn virtually from home while staff that is not quarantined or have not tested positive for COVID-19 will report to their respective school buildings for all of next week, according to the announcement from Lee County Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, all co-curricular and extra-curricular activities between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27 have been cancelled and will resume on Aug. 30, the school system said.

The announcement comes after Lee County Schools decided Friday to begin requiring masks to be worn while inside all of its school buildings following the reporting of 105 positive COVID-19 cases within its schools from Aug. 9-13 and 88 more cases Aug. 16 and 17.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.