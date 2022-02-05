'This is clearly my dream job': Q&A with Chris Roberts, Auburn University's next president

Chris Roberts, dean of Auburn University's Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, was selected as the university's next president on Friday after a vote from the Auburn Board of Trustees. After 28 years at Auburn, Roberts steps into the new position in May after serving as an assistant professor and chair in the department of chemical engineering before becoming dean in 2012.

In the meantime, the Opelika-Auburn News sat down with Roberts in his office on Friday after he'd arrived back from the board meeting at Auburn University at Montgomery to discuss his expectations for his new role and to give him a chance to thank those who've impacted him throughout his life.

Today must be exciting for you. How are you feeling right now?

Exciting is probably an understatement, (but) I feel really excited. I'm very humbled and quite honored. Once the Board of Trustees conducted their vote today, the phone (calls), texts and emails are all so full I'm not sure who's reached out to me at this point.

What's the impression of the news from your colleagues within the College of Engineering?