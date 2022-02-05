'This is clearly my dream job': Q&A with Chris Roberts, Auburn University's next president

Chris Roberts, dean of Auburn University's Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, was selected as the university's next president on Friday after a vote from the Auburn Board of Trustees. After 28 years at Auburn, Roberts steps into the new position in May after serving as an assistant professor and chair in the department of chemical engineering before becoming dean in 2012.
In the meantime, the Opelika-Auburn News sat down with Roberts in his office on Friday after he'd arrived back from the board meeting at Auburn University at Montgomery to discuss his expectations for his new role and to give him a chance to thank those who've impacted him throughout his life.
Today must be exciting for you. How are you feeling right now?
Exciting is probably an understatement, (but) I feel really excited. I'm very humbled and quite honored. Once the Board of Trustees conducted their vote today, the phone (calls), texts and emails are all so full I'm not sure who's reached out to me at this point.
What's the impression of the news from your colleagues within the College of Engineering?
I think they're very proud, and I think they know we've worked hard as a college, we've set ambitious goals here as a college and we've accomplished many of them. I think we've kept focus on things that are really important in terms of the quality of our student experience and impact of our research, as well as the climate and environment we've created to support each other and be successful.
As you follow current President Jay Gogue in leading the university, what's your relationship with him been like?
He's been a tremendous president with great wisdom and a steady hand on campus. I've had the pleasure and benefit of being able to interface with him multiple times on multiple types of projects as dean of engineering and even for a period of time when I served as the vice president for development. In all those cases, I learned a lot from Jay and I learned how to appreciate the Auburn culture in order to achieve ambitious things. I'm sure Jay and I will spend considerable time together in making the transition. As president of Auburn University, I hope to live up to his legacy.
Gogue led strong fundraising efforts during his years as president. Do you have fundraising experience you can draw from in your new role?
The fundraising side of the job is one of the more appealing parts of the job to me. That may or may not have been something I would've said before I started as dean, but as dean I was able to engage our alumni and work with them toward some projects we had in the college and our vision for this college. We received a tremendous outpouring of support, and I derived great joy in working with our alumni to collectively reach goals together. I'm very enthusiastic about bringing that forward for the whole campus.
What prompted you to seek the role of university president?
It's not something I set out to do, but I did receive a significant amount of encouragement from a lot of people that I really respected who I felt understood Auburn and what was best for Auburn. Then, reflecting on the accomplishments that we've had and the fact that I love Auburn ... I've devoted my career to try and advance Auburn. The prospect of bringing my experiences and talents to Auburn in an area that now all of these people were encouraging me just made it pretty clear that I'd like to be considered for that position.
Is this your dream job?
If you asked me when I was a kid, I probably would've told you I wanted to be a professional musician. But after experiencing academic life at some very fine institutions and then spending 28 years here in Auburn, this is clearly my dream job.
Is music still a mainstay in your life?
It's still a major and significant part of my life. In fact, it's my primary stress outlet, whether it's listening to great music or playing music at home. I primarily play guitar, but growing up in my dad's music store, I had a wonderful piano teacher and so I took piano lessons. My dad was a remarkable musician and can play just about anything, so it was fun to try to always emulate him. I like to think it helps me use my whole brain.
Would you say lessons from music helped shape your preparation for becoming president?
With any activity like (music) that requires practice, discipline and being part of an ensemble and pulling those parts together, I think those are really formative experiences for young people. I'm always amazed at how multitalented Auburn students are. You'll find that they'll study one thing but have deep and rich interests in other areas.
Frankly, I think that's where a university environment is so critical for young people at those formative stages in their lives. While there's a lot of interest in online education, I personally feel the college experience we're able to provide on campus at Auburn is a really important part of the development of the next generation.
Do you feel any pressures from online learning in areas like student engagement?
Some of the positives (from the pandemic) were that we built digital muscles here on campus that we didn't have previously. I think if we leverage those properly, we can further enhance the experiences we provide on campus by also complementing them with online opportunities.
How personable do you intend to be with the student body, faculty and other colleges?
I intend to make myself very accessible to our students and to our faculty and staff. Probably the best thing that I can do, especially in the early stages of this new presidency, is to listen and learn from our constituents – of course, our students are our primary constituents – to hear what their goals and dreams and aspirations are, some of their challenges and how we can help enable them to navigate those challenges, learn from them and reach those goals.
I love events like (Pizza and Popsicles with the President) where you can have a reason to get together and it's not a formal conversation. It allows that activation barrier for a conversation to be lowered so people can feel comfortable sharing ideas and exchanges and, frankly, develop great friendships. It's one of the joys I've had in serving as dean of engineering ... and I look forward to doing it across the whole campus.
How do you aim to apply some of your successes from serving in the College of Engineering to serving as president?
One thing I've learned here in our college is that by defining a few clear goals for where we turn our attention, that's really allowed us to come together as a team and achieve some ambitious things.
The second thing is to make sure the work we undertake in our research, our outreach and our extension efforts is really focused on improving people's lives, driving our economy and making sure that we are making social impacts.
Do you have any objectives in relation to improving the Auburn experience for minority and differently abled students?
I like to use these four words: welcomed, valued, respected and engaged. If we can create environments where everyone is compelled to be at Auburn because they can achieve those things, then we will advance in our efforts toward diversity ... (and) inclusion by making sure we're creating the right environments.
How might you make those four words have meaning?
I think we need to meet students where they are. One thing that's been very successful for us in the College of Engineering is our Academic Excellence program. We've had benefactors and supporters who've provided us resources so that we can make sure we create those environments. (We've) also provided scholarships and reward structures for our students so that when they're engaged in such a program, they're also recognized and rewarded for their successes.
If you put those things together and we propagate those efforts across campus, we can make progress. Obviously, we can do more related to diversity on campus, and I know we will.
What goals are you hoping to achieve in Year 1 as president?
I hope after a year we've spent some time listening to the different groups on campus and in our alumni base and that we reach consensus on some goals that advance our academic programs and drive research in areas that are really impactful together. Those can be measured in a lot of different ways, but I'm looking to really bring the intellectual capital on the Auburn campus to bear and solving problems that are really meaningful to people.
What about after Year 5 or Year 10?
I don't want to get too far out front of the fact that I really want a lot of input in crafting that. I don't want to sit here today and suggest that I know each step. Rather, I'm going to work hard to bring people together so we do it collectively, and we'll accomplish more that way.
What's the easiest question you've received so far on the path to the presidency?
The easiest questions were, "Are you going to remain committed to the on-campus student experience?" and "Do you appreciate athletics?" The answer to both is yes.
What about the hardest question you've received?
That's a really good question and I want to give a really good answer. I've received some challenging questions, but I think this one.
Are you planning on moving into the president's house?
My wife, Tracy, and I are looking forward to living in the residence here on campus and being fully engaged with campus. We look forward to the opportunity to spending time with our students because of that ... and being able to use that as a meeting place between the Auburn family and us as president and first lady of the university.