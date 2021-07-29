‘This is pure politics’: Dozens turn out to Auburn board of education meeting to protest unanimously approved mask requirement

As of Monday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Alabama has risen to over 900, a figure that hadn’t been seen since February, and health officials with the East Alabama Medical Center have also seen an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations locally in recent weeks, a spike that could have been prevented had more citizens gotten their vaccines, EAMC officials said.

In spite of the new recommendations from the CDC as well as the spread of the virus throughout the state and local community, many of those who had come to the school board meeting spoke out against requiring students to wear masks in Auburn’s schools, citing their freedoms as Americans and parents, the lack of data supporting the effectiveness of mask wearing in regards to protecting against the virus, the emotional and educational toll it had on students and more as reason why they opposed the requirement.

Little to none of the dozens who spoke out against the mask requirement were wearing masks that night, and after each one finished having their say, the room broke out into applause from the audience.

Local parent and Auburn University professor Tracy Richard said she had children who were impacted this year by the mask requirement.