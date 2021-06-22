Three Auburn University students competed on NBC's "College Bowl" Tuesday night

Three Auburn University students will compete Tuesday night on NBC’s reboot of the quiz show “College Bowl,” hosted by a man familiar with a different kind of college bowls: Peyton Manning.

Hosted by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and older brother Cooper as a sidekick, the trivia competition between 12 schools across the U.S. premiered on NBC stations Tuesday at 9 p.m. Central Time. The City of Auburn’s local NBC-affiliate channel is WSFA and new shows will be available on NBC’s streaming service Peacock a day later.

Played out over 10 shows in a four-round bracketed tournament, teams of three will compete to win scholarship funds from schools including Peyton’s alma mater, University of Tennessee, and Cooper’s, Ole Miss.

Eleanor Covington, Ada Ruth Huntley and Aahil Makhami are representing Auburn.

Other participating universities include the University of Alabama, Columbia University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Morehouse College, University of Southern California, University of California Los Angeles, University of Virginia and Xavier University of Louisiana.

The top two schools will compete for the the championship title and a larger amount of the $1 million provided by the financial services company. All competitors are receiving tuition assistance for competing, according to NBC.

