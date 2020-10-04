Tuskegee partners with Samford on accelerated law degree

Tuskegee University has joined with Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law to offer its undergrads an accelerated bachelor’s to law degree program.

This partnership, more commonly known as a 3+3 partnership, creates a pathway for students to receive a bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee and a law degree from Cumberland in six years, rather than the usual seven.

Tuskegee juniors who have completed all core and major requirements in political science will be able to use coursework from their first year of law school toward their bachelor’s degrees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We noticed that the largest number of Tuskegee students are from Alabama and we also recognized that Cumberland School of Law has a long history of producing a large number of lawyers who practice law in the state,” Tammy Laughlin, assistant professor of political science and co-adviser of the prelaw program at Tuskegee said.

Tuition and scholarship help are available, along with summer coursework and internship opportunities with attorneys and judges in the Birmingham legal community.