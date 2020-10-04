 Skip to main content
Tuskegee partners with Samford on accelerated law degree
Samford Tuskegee

Samford University (left) and Tuskegee University (right) have teamed up to offer Tuskegee undergrads a qucker path to attaining a law degree.

 Submitted

Tuskegee University has joined with Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law to offer its undergrads an accelerated bachelor’s to law degree program.

This partnership, more commonly known as a 3+3 partnership, creates a pathway for students to receive a bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee and a law degree from Cumberland in six years, rather than the usual seven.

Tuskegee juniors who have completed all core and major requirements in political science will be able to use coursework from their first year of law school toward their bachelor’s degrees.

“We noticed that the largest number of Tuskegee students are from Alabama and we also recognized that Cumberland School of Law has a long history of producing a large number of lawyers who practice law in the state,” Tammy Laughlin, assistant professor of political science and co-adviser of the prelaw program at Tuskegee said.

Tuition and scholarship help are available, along with summer coursework and internship opportunities with attorneys and judges in the Birmingham legal community.

“The department is moving in deliberate and intentional ways to position itself as a destination of choice among students with law school aspirations and this is one significant step towards that goal,” Thierno Thiam, associate professor and chair of Tuskegee’s Department of History and Political Science said.

Brittney Dabney is Marketing & Communication Specialist for Tuskegee University.

