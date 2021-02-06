Two Auburn teens figure out how to convert unused computing power into charitable donations

"John told me about this project he was working on, and I thought, ‘This is amazing. You’re using technology to help charity in a new way. I’m interested, is there any way I can help?’” Steiner said.

With the help of Steiner, 18, the two started the organization to use the cryptocurrency generated from the mining program to fund donations to other environmental nonprofits who accept cryptocurrency.

While Stanwick said the idea of creating a program that mines cryptocurrency is nothing new, Charitas.co is the only one they know of who is doing it for purely charitable purposes.

“We’re getting people who ordinarily wouldn’t know what cryptocurrency is and using their computing power to help charity that was previously going unused,” Steiner said.

According to Stanwick and Steiner, any person with a Windows operating system will be able to download the program from Charitas.co’s website and turn it on or off as they like. While the program is on, it will use a computer’s extra computing power to mine cryptocurrency, which will then be transferred to a charitable organization like Trees for the Future, a Maryland-based organization focused on international sustainability efforts.