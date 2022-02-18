Update: Auburn announces that dean who resigned amid allegations will remain as tenured professor

Rick Hansen, the dean of Auburn University's Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his position amid allegations of sexual harassment but will remain a tenured professor within the college, the university announced on Friday.

In a news story published Thursday, the Auburn Plainsman reported alleged sexual harassment between Hansen and a student, and the story included details of an alleged Title IX investigation by the university.

Thursday afternoon, Preston Sparks, director of university communications services, emailed a written statement to the Opelika-Auburn News in response to questions about an alleged investigation into Hansen by the university's Title IX office.

"Auburn University does not comment on personnel matters. However, the creation and maintenance of a safe environment for our students will always be the highest priority for Auburn," the statement read. "Auburn prohibits sexual harassment and addresses all reports under its policies, including allegations of off-campus conduct when appropriate. We also take action to prevent sexual harassment through a variety of programming."

