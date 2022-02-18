Update: Auburn dean who resigned amid allegations remains as tenured professor

Rick Hansen, the dean of Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his position as dean amid allegations of sexual harassment but will remain a tenured professor within the college, the university announced on Friday.

However, he is not currently teaching classes at Auburn, a university spokesman said.

In a news story published Thursday, the Auburn Plainsman reported alleged sexual harassment between Hansen and a student, and the story included details of an alleged Title IX investigation by the university.

Thursday afternoon, Preston Sparks, director of university communications services, emailed a written statement to the Opelika-Auburn News in response to questions about an alleged investigation into Hansen by the university’s Title IX office.

