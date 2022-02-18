Update: Auburn dean who resigned amid allegations remains as tenured professor

Rick Hansen, the dean of Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his position as dean amid allegations of sexual harassment but will remain a tenured professor within the college, the university announced on Friday.
However, he is not currently teaching classes at Auburn, a university spokesman said.
In a news story published Thursday, the Auburn Plainsman reported alleged sexual harassment between Hansen and a student, and the story included details of an alleged Title IX investigation by the university.
Thursday afternoon, Preston Sparks, director of university communications services, emailed a written statement to the Opelika-Auburn News in response to questions about an alleged investigation into Hansen by the university’s Title IX office.
“Auburn University does not comment on personnel matters. However, the creation and maintenance of a safe environment for our students will always be the highest priority for Auburn,” the statement read. “Auburn prohibits sexual harassment and addresses all reports under its policies, including allegations of off-campus conduct when appropriate. We also take action to prevent sexual harassment through a variety of programming.”
On Friday morning, the university sent a campus-wide email announcing Hansen’s resignation.
On Friday afternoon, Sparks told the Opelika-Auburn News in an email that Hansen will remain a tenured professor.
He said the university doesn’t comment on disciplinary action or outcomes of disciplinary action of tenured faculty members, citing the Dismissal of Tenured Faculty policy in the university’s faculty handbook: “Public statements and publicity about the case either by the faculty member or the university administration shall be avoided as far as possible.”
In Friday’s campus-wide email, the university announced that the Office of the Provost will be launching an internal search for an interim dean of the college of pharmacy in the coming weeks. “The interim dean will serve until a national search for a permanent dean is conducted,” the email stated.
Dan Surry, professor and associate dean for faculty affairs in the College of Pharmacy, will serve as acting dean, according to the university.