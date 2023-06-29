The mayors of Valley and LaFayette shared opposing views on Friday’s ruling in favor of Chambers County Schools to build a consolidated school in Valley.

Both cities submitted location proposals for the future consolidated high school with Valley ultimately winning out over LaFayette. Judge Keith Watkins said he visited both planned sites before he ruled on the location, but he didn’t elaborate on how he arrived at his decision.

Valley Mayor Leonard Riley believes his community is the better location for the new school, citing both infrastructure and population. He said the new school would be good for all of Chambers County.

“I feel like it’ll save the school system between $20 and $25 million, because the infrastructure is out there,” Riley said. “The other sites did not have the infrastructure. I just feel like it’s a good ruling to come where the people live.”

The Valley location, Riley said, already has a community center and recreation facilities including the existing Valley High school stadium. Sewage lines, water lines, internet and roads are already in place.

He said LaFayette did not have the proper infrastructure in place. He pointed to LaFayette’s weak water system as part of the issue.

While LaFayette Mayor Kenneth Vines wasn’t happy with the judge’s ruling, he said would not go against it.

“I know it was a tough decision,” Vines said. “We definitely wanted the school in LaFayette, but I’m all about what’s best for the kids.”

Vines was a major proponent of having the school built in his town. He does see a bit of a silver lining in that the local students will continue to go to school in LaFayette until the two high schools are consolidated.

Watkins said in his ruling that he believed it would be an “undue burden” on LaFayette’s Black students to merge the schools ahead of time. LaFayette has a majority Black student body while Valley’s student body is closer to 50% white and 50% Black.

LaFayette High School will remain open until the new consolidated school is finished.

“It’s going to take an amount of time to construct the school,” Vines said. “At least he [Watkins] didn’t send them down there while the school was being constructed.”

Riley also said it would take some time before the new school was built and consolidation finalized. He theorized that it could take about two to three years for construction to be completed. Watkins ruling said the Board of Education could ‘proceed immediately” with plans as presented to the court on construction for the new school.

Even though Vines felt having the school in LaFayette would be better for the kids, he said the town would continue to move forward. He said they would continue to support the kids.

“LaFayette is a strong community anyway,” Vines said. “The biggest thing of all is we will have our kids here at our own school until the new school is constructed.”

There were several factors that divided Chambers County residents on where the consolidated high school should go. Valley is in the far southeast corner of the county while LaFayette is more centrally located. Valley is also on eastern time while LaFayette — and most of the rest of Chambers County — is on central time.

These factors led to concerns of long commutes and needlessly early wake up times for students in northern Chambers County if the school went in Valley.

Riley, however, has said he would make good on his promise to take Valley to central time if the school were built in his town.

“Whenever they break ground, we will do what we need to do,” Riley said.