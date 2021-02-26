Veterans, puppies rake in money from Auburn University fundraiser

Auburn University’s Tiger Giving Day was a success, again.

The seventh annual event raised money online for 24 hours Wednesday for 40 projects on and around campus, ranging from a math boot camp for veterans matriculating into Auburn University, care packages for seniors in assisted living communities, support for minority students studying natural resources and agriculture, and funding for state 4-H programs to teach students how to reduce food waste.

Final tallies aren’t available yet, but it appears that one of the day’s biggest earners was Support Scholarships for Veterans, organized by student veteran Justin Schwab. It collected $119,045, or 1,190 percent of its goal for the day.

“Most of these men and women have earned educational benefits to lean on. However, since the post-9/11 GI Bill was signed into law in 2008, we have come to recognize that one size does not fit all. There are significant deficits, especially to those of us who may have families, reduced benefits, or in some cases not qualify for any benefits at all,” Schwab stated in his appeal to donors.

The veterinary college also did well, raising $34,476 – 137 percent of its goal – to purchase a customized trailer to transport puppies to the university’s Puppy Development Classroom.