Veterans, puppies rake in money from Auburn University fundraiser

Auburn University’s Tiger Giving Day was a success, again.
The seventh annual event raised money online for 24 hours Wednesday for 40 projects on and around campus, ranging from a math boot camp for veterans matriculating into Auburn University, care packages for seniors in assisted living communities, support for minority students studying natural resources and agriculture, and funding for state 4-H programs to teach students how to reduce food waste.
Final tallies aren’t available yet, but it appears that one of the day’s biggest earners was Support Scholarships for Veterans, organized by student veteran Justin Schwab. It collected $119,045, or 1,190 percent of its goal for the day.
“Most of these men and women have earned educational benefits to lean on. However, since the post-9/11 GI Bill was signed into law in 2008, we have come to recognize that one size does not fit all. There are significant deficits, especially to those of us who may have families, reduced benefits, or in some cases not qualify for any benefits at all,” Schwab stated in his appeal to donors.
The veterinary college also did well, raising $34,476 – 137 percent of its goal – to purchase a customized trailer to transport puppies to the university’s Puppy Development Classroom.
“This custom Deerskin stainless steel dog transport trailer will have 26 spaces for puppies and is equipped with heat and air conditioning. It’s powered by a 7000 Honda generator that will keep our puppies warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” according to project organizer Pam Haney.
Other success stories from the day include:
Honor a Trailblazer – supporting the new Dr. Josetta Brittain Matthews Memorial Endowed Scholarship – raised $29,950 (119 percent of its goal);
Men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl appealed for donations to Together We Will, a scholarship program initiated by Auburn athletics officials “to shape a more diverse, inclusive and equitable campus community.” It raised $287,400 (1,437 percent of its goal);
Save Historic Auburn Videos – a university archiving program – $11,968 (119 percent of its goal);
Engineering students raised $12,025 (120 percent of their goal) to cover the cost of their competition in the first-ever Indy Autonomous Challenge, a $1.5 million prize competition to win the world’s first head-to-head, high speed autonomous race taking place at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The only project to miss its funding goal was the National Panhellenic (NPHC) Legacy Plaza, which managed to raise $31,240 – 62 percent of what organizers were hoping for.
The plaza, to be located behind the Melton Student Center, will include a wall with 10 markers — nine to represent each of the NPHC chapters, and the tenth to explain the history of Auburn’s Black Greek letter organizations. The site will serve as an outdoor event venue.