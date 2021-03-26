Watch now: After he was attacked by a shark, Auburn student says he tried to hide his wounds so beachgoers wouldn't freak out

At the lifeguard stand, his arm was wrapped in gauze, which he said was “probably the saving grace of why I have my arm today.” A friend, James, drove him to the hospital.

Albert arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach at “4 p.m. or 5 p.m.” Thursday, where he would stay for six days and three nights, accumulating stitches, two surgeries and a multitude of support.

“The staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center was nothing short of amazing,” Albert said. “The people there, the doctors, the nurses made this process on me and family as easy as it could have been. I couldn’t be more grateful to them.”

In the early hours of his visit, Albert lost feeling in his hand as a result of losing so much blood, and the possibility of amputation prompted the first surgery.

“Not knowing whether or not my arm was still going to be there when I got out, I was still in my same nature,” he said. “I was like, ‘You have to hope and pray,’ pretty much.”

He woke four hours after the surgery to find his arm intact.

Doctors later closed the bite wounds and now say Albert will fully recover the use of his left arm.