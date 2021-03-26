Watch now: After he was attacked by a shark, Auburn student says he tried to hide his wounds so beachgoers wouldn't freak out

On Thursday, an Auburn University student told the Opelika-Auburn News his story of surviving the first recorded blacktip shark attack of the year as he swam in the ocean off Juno Beach, Fla.
Bryce Albert, a sophomore majoring in public relations, said he was swimming with three college friends about 30 feet offshore near the south side of the Juno Beach Pier when he was attacked on Thursday, March 18.
He remembers the day being windy, with choppy water.
When the shark attacked, he first thought it was a friend hitting him underwater.
“The sensation from it is a very unique feeling,” said Albert, 20, of having his left arm bitten. “I’ve described it as a metal soccer cleat almost mixed with a little bit of a Charlie horse, so it’s a very different type of feeling and something I’ve never felt before.”
He never saw the shark, which he said has been estimated to be 6 feet long.
Albert, a surfer who grew up five minutes from the ocean in Naples, Fla., said that after the attack he was determined to stay calm. He walked towards a lifeguard stand on his own power around 3:30 p.m., hiding his left arm bite wound injuries from beachgoers because “panic is not a good thing when something like this happens.”
“I was more worried about everyone else on the beach than myself, which is kind of how I was raised in general; you care about others first,” he said in a Zoom interview. “In that situation, I had so much adrenaline, and I knew this could have been going south or haywire really fast if I don’t keep my emotions in check and everyone else’s.”
At the lifeguard stand, his arm was wrapped in gauze, which he said was “probably the saving grace of why I have my arm today.” A friend, James, drove him to the hospital.
Albert arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach at “4 p.m. or 5 p.m.” Thursday, where he would stay for six days and three nights, accumulating stitches, two surgeries and a multitude of support.
“The staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center was nothing short of amazing,” Albert said. “The people there, the doctors, the nurses made this process on me and family as easy as it could have been. I couldn’t be more grateful to them.”
In the early hours of his visit, Albert lost feeling in his hand as a result of losing so much blood, and the possibility of amputation prompted the first surgery.
“Not knowing whether or not my arm was still going to be there when I got out, I was still in my same nature,” he said. “I was like, ‘You have to hope and pray,’ pretty much.”
He woke four hours after the surgery to find his arm intact.
Doctors later closed the bite wounds and now say Albert will fully recover the use of his left arm.
“I’ve tried to look at this with the glass-half-full view,” said Albert, now recovering in Naples. “Since I have been somewhat brought up on this platform now, I do have some voice and I’ve been trying to advocate for and inspire other people that if I am going through this traumatic process, and I still have a smile on my face — I don’t feel sorry for myself, I don’t feel pity for myself — then I can inspire other people to look at these issues that they’re having as not as significant as they think.
He thinks back to that day on the beach.
“That could have been my last day,” he said, “and I could’ve never seen my family again. I think nowadays people in our culture really enjoy being a victim, because it’s a lot easier to complain about everything and point out negatives than to take situations that are difficult and point out positives – I think it takes a lot more as a person to do that.”
Auburn University, Albert says, placed him in the Auburn CARES program, a student affairs initiative to support students in and out of the classroom, so he can recover and recuperate in the coming months.
Throughout it all, Albert is thankful for the “outpour” of support from friends, family, peers and even random people.
“It does mean the world; it’s why I have such a great outlook on all this, because if I see I’m impacting other people wanting to see me get better, it makes me want to get better for them,” Albert said. “I’m just thankful for everyone.”
Now recovering, Albert says he plans to use the experience to be an advocate for others.
“The odds of a shark bite are one in 3.75 million, so it’s something you would never think of,” he said. “I’m the first person in the world this year bitten by a blacktip shark, and for the past 50 years there’s only been 11 people bitten by that kind of shark, so it isn’t a common thing, obviously.”