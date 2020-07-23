Watch now: AHS sends off Class of 2020

Auburn High School gave a belated farewell Thursday to its Class of 2020, throwing a graduation party as unlikely as everything else that’s happened since COVID-19 ended the school year prematurely.

Teachers from the high school, as well as Auburn City Schools, lined the top of the south drive on the campus and cheered with pompoms, signs, noisemakers and more.

Amy Godwin, a first-grade teacher at Richland Elementary, was keeping an eye out for her daughter Taylor. She said Taylor coped well with finishing high school without the usual rites of a senior year.

“She handled it like a champion,” Amy quipped, referring to the banner she and her co-workers were waving at the passing students.

Seniors slow rolled up the drive — often chauffeured by parents in the family truck or SUV — and waved like the Windsors all the way to far end of the parking lot, where they gathered with their classmates for the WLEE 96.3 Sunset Sendoff Radio Special and fireworks.

Hannah Morris and her family cruised by in a slate Toyota Tundra festooned with blue and white balloons, a sign (“The Tassels were Worth the Hassle”) and her in the back with a big smile.