featured top story

Watch now: Aubie appears at Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

  • Updated
309a8262.JPG

Academy Award-winning actress and Auburn alum Octavia Spencer poses for a photo with Aubie at her induction ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in Los Angeles.

 Credit: @imagerybyoscar/HCC

Even standing among fellow Hollywood celebrities who had come out for her big day Thursday in Los Angeles, Octavia Spencer just might have been most starstruck by the star with paws.

Aubie appeared at Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony Thursday, dressed his best in a suit and tie, and giving Spencer a hug and a kiss on the hand.

Spencer is an Auburn alum and an Academy Award winner.

“To my alma mater, Auburn University: Thank you for sending Aubie to make my day special,” Spencer said during her speech. “And War Eagle!”

Actor Will Ferrell and actress Allison Janney introduced Spencer during the ceremony.

Watch the full ceremony here.

