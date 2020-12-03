WATCH NOW: Auburn City Schools benefit from 3D printing program

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is changing the way the world makes parts for everything ranging from planes to human organs; and now, it's part of Auburn City Schools' curriculum.
“We are excited about this because now a student can experience 3D printing at all grade levels in ACS,” Drew Morgan, Coordinator of Secondary Curriculum and Professional Development, said in the press release. “Doing so will boost STEM experiences for students K-12, and increase the number of students who could potentially enter STEM careers. We are very grateful to GE for partnering with ACS, and we look forward to utilizing all the applications these printers offer."
The school district recently participated in the General Electric Additive Education Program, a grant program funded by General Electric to increase the equity and access of 3D printing.
By enabling access to polymer 3D printers in all 13 schools, this effort will help accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing and prototyping within Auburn City Schools, preparing students for the future.
General Electric has also provided the school system access to Polard3d.com, a cloud-based platform equipped with lessons and designs, training for proper management of the printers, and opportunity to create fundraisers for printed items.
The comprehensive bundles are designed for integration into the classroom and lessons are digestible for teachers as well as students who may not be well acquainted with the technology, according to an Auburn City School press release.
Morgan says schools could also potentially have "make sales" where the community could purchase items designed and printed by students.
The Additive Education Program provides 3D printing solutions and educational curriculum to schools across the world. As part of the initiative, General Electric Additive pledged $10 million over five years to deliver polymer 3D printers to primary and secondary schools. The program launched in 2017.
General Electric estimated over 180,000 students have access to 3D printers thanks to the program in 2018.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!