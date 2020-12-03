WATCH NOW: Auburn City Schools benefit from 3D printing program

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is changing the way the world makes parts for everything ranging from planes to human organs; and now, it's part of Auburn City Schools' curriculum.

“We are excited about this because now a student can experience 3D printing at all grade levels in ACS,” Drew Morgan, Coordinator of Secondary Curriculum and Professional Development, said in the press release. “Doing so will boost STEM experiences for students K-12, and increase the number of students who could potentially enter STEM careers. We are very grateful to GE for partnering with ACS, and we look forward to utilizing all the applications these printers offer."

The school district recently participated in the General Electric Additive Education Program, a grant program funded by General Electric to increase the equity and access of 3D printing.

By enabling access to polymer 3D printers in all 13 schools, this effort will help accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing and prototyping within Auburn City Schools, preparing students for the future.

General Electric has also provided the school system access to Polard3d.com, a cloud-based platform equipped with lessons and designs, training for proper management of the printers, and opportunity to create fundraisers for printed items.