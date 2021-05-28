Watch Now: Auburn High senior places third in national poetry competition, wins $5,000

Soojin Park was greeted with thunderous applause as she ran into a classroom full of her friends and teachers at Auburn High School Thursday night.
Park won third place in the national poetry recitation competition, Poetry Out Loud, making her the second Auburn High School student to get into the top three since the school began participating in the contest 11 years ago.
“[I’m feeling] magic, excitement, love,” Park said after the announcement of her standing in the finals, holding back a grin. “I did not expect this at all.”
Park said she owes her victory to her English teacher and coach, Davis Thompson, who has helped her practice her poetry recitations since she got involved in Poetry Out Loud three years ago. She also credited getting involved in theater in second grade.
“I would say a lot of it is Mr. Thompson, and my experience with theater. I think all of these aspects of my identity kind of culminated with Poetry Out Loud,” Park said. “It’s storytelling in general that I really love … and we’ve had these poems for years, and the bond that the poems formed for us I think was something that was really incredible.”
For this year’s Poetry Out Loud competition, Park memorized and practiced reciting “Mingus at the Showplace” by William Matthews, a poem about a naive teenager’s desire to learn more about creating “good” art; “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus, a dedication to the Statue of Liberty and the country’s pledge to welcome immigrants; and “Say Grace” by Emily Jungmin Yoon, a work decrying the religious and cultural assimilation forced by Western colonial states upon Korea.
Thompson said he felt “elated, excited, thrilled and proud” after watching Park placing third in the nation in this year’s competition.
“[Park] is just naturally talented, and she worked really hard at it,” Thompson said. “She constantly worked on improving those poems, and they changed a lot over the course of every year [she competed], so [her placement] was well-deserved.”
Ten years ago, Auburn High alumnus Youssef Biaz won the national Poetry Out Loud competition, and Thompson said Park was the first since then to win the state competition and advance to the finals.
“It’s been a great year,” Thompson said. “It could be another 10 years before that happens again, but it’s not just about winning. I enjoy learning about poetry and doing poetry with kids every year, and if we win that’s just icing on the cake. We had a fun run, we learned a lot, we grew with the poems, we’re all smarter now and more alive now.”