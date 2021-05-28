Watch Now: Auburn High senior places third in national poetry competition, wins $5,000

Soojin Park was greeted with thunderous applause as she ran into a classroom full of her friends and teachers at Auburn High School Thursday night.

Park won third place in the national poetry recitation competition, Poetry Out Loud, making her the second Auburn High School student to get into the top three since the school began participating in the contest 11 years ago.

“[I’m feeling] magic, excitement, love,” Park said after the announcement of her standing in the finals, holding back a grin. “I did not expect this at all.”

Park said she owes her victory to her English teacher and coach, Davis Thompson, who has helped her practice her poetry recitations since she got involved in Poetry Out Loud three years ago. She also credited getting involved in theater in second grade.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I would say a lot of it is Mr. Thompson, and my experience with theater. I think all of these aspects of my identity kind of culminated with Poetry Out Loud,” Park said. “It’s storytelling in general that I really love … and we’ve had these poems for years, and the bond that the poems formed for us I think was something that was really incredible.”