Watch now: Auburn University set to reopen campus Monday; top medical official feels prepared

There wasn’t a magic number that decided when Auburn’s campus would re-open, he said. The decision to open was made based on multiple factors and was mostly based on science.

“You’re looking at all the data, all of the information and … you’re forecasting on where you think things will be,” Kam said.

Ultimately, the decision to resume on-site operations at Auburn’s campus on Feb. 8 was made based on a trend in declining COVID-19 numbers.

“The trends are coming down. The number of positive cases, the positivity rate, the hospitalization numbers, the numbers across the state and even the numbers across the country are all in the downward trend,” Kam said. “Again, you make these decisions in advance of what the trends look like, and so we figured that it was time and we’re able to get people slowly back on to campus over a period of time.”

Auburn University has seen a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases since 113 cases were reported during the week ending on Jan. 17. The university said that 75 new virus cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Jan. 31, three fewer cases than the previous week. The school also reported a 0.9 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday.