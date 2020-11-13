Watch now: Cary Woods celebrates Veterans with parade

Cary Woods Elementary celebrated local veterans Friday with an 8:30 a.m. drive-by parade for those who have served.

Around 28 cars of veterans – many family members of various students – drove by hundreds of cheering children and teachers lining the sidewalk outside the new Cary Woods facility.

Students and teachers alike dressed up in their most festive attire dawning red, white and blue clothing and masks. Students, separated into two rows to ensure social distancing, held hand-made drawings of the American flag alongside miniature flags provided by the school.

Catherine Smith, 6, is a first grade student at Cary Woods Elementary. As she watched the cars pass by, she says she was having fun waving her American flag.

“[The parade] is good, I like my flag my teacher gave me,” Smith said. “I can’t wait to take it home.”

Cary Woods is among the Auburn City Schools who have gotten creative in rethinking events in the face of the pandemic. Cary Woods administrators chose to forgo the annual Veterans Day program held in the school gymnasium for the outside parade, saying Veterans Day is a special occasion the school wanted to continue to celebrate.