Watch now: Cary Woods celebrates Veterans with parade

Cary Woods Elementary celebrated local veterans Friday with an 8:30 a.m. drive-by parade for those who have served.
Around 28 cars of veterans – many family members of various students – drove by hundreds of cheering children and teachers lining the sidewalk outside the new Cary Woods facility.
Students and teachers alike dressed up in their most festive attire dawning red, white and blue clothing and masks. Students, separated into two rows to ensure social distancing, held hand-made drawings of the American flag alongside miniature flags provided by the school.
Catherine Smith, 6, is a first grade student at Cary Woods Elementary. As she watched the cars pass by, she says she was having fun waving her American flag.
“[The parade] is good, I like my flag my teacher gave me,” Smith said. “I can’t wait to take it home.”
Cary Woods is among the Auburn City Schools who have gotten creative in rethinking events in the face of the pandemic. Cary Woods administrators chose to forgo the annual Veterans Day program held in the school gymnasium for the outside parade, saying Veterans Day is a special occasion the school wanted to continue to celebrate.
“With a parade, our children could participate and really get the full effect,” Principle Karen Snyder said following the parade. “It’s sometimes hard for kindergarteners, first graders and second graders to understand the meaning of Veterans Day, so this gave us an opportunity to teach them and talk to them about what a veteran is and have fun.”
The school ran a trial run last week to make sure all students could be socially-distanced.
Auburn police and firefighters kicked off the parade and the caravan of veterans followed in suit.
“If you have a fire truck or a police car in a K-2 school, you have [the children’s] attention,” Snyder said
“I’m really having fun today with my friends,” Raegan Jones, 7, said. Jones’s dad and grandfather were both former soldiers, she says.
Music Teacher Rob Lyda MC-ed the parade playing patriotic music. A banner displayed above the building wrote, “Cary Woods explorers say: Thank you Veterans.”
Snyder and Assistant Principle Lamarrius Anderson walked in the event, dressed as Betsy Ross and Uncle Sam, respectively. Both Snyder and Anderson waved American flags and stopped to take pictures with their students afterwards.
Snyder, who has a son who is a veteran, says the federal holiday allowed the administration, faculty and staff an opportunity to educate their students on what a veteran is, why we celebrate Veterans Day and more.
“We never miss a chance to dress up, it’s just a part of who we are as early educators,” Snyder said. “If you give early childhood students something to remember, it’s meaningful for them and they are able to recall the event.”
Cary Woods Elementary resides within the middle of the Cary Woods neighborhood in Auburn and serves students kindergarten through second grade.
“Everything we do now, you just have to find another way,” Snyder said, “I appreciate the faculty and staff being willing to think how we can do things in a way that is safe for the Veterans and also safe for our children.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!