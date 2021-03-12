Watch now: Local racial justice groups ask students to confront area history with racism in essay contest

The Equal Justice Initiative and the Lee County Remembrance Project are launching an essay contest to encourage high school students throughout Lee County to grapple with the nation’s and community’s history of racial injustice.
The Racial Injustice Essay Contest is open to all students in grades 9-12 in public schools in Lee County, and at least $5,000 will be given out to winners of the contest. The deadline for the essays is May 1.
Ashley Brown, co-founder of the Lee County Remembrance Project, said the contest would coincide with the erection of a historical marker in the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika that was recently approved by Mayor Gary Fuller and the city council.
“We’re very happy it was approved. It’s to honor and commemorate the men who experienced racial terror lynchings in our area,” Brown said. “It allows folks to take in the full experience of these men, and that’s important.”
The marker, which will be erected near the fountain by the courthouse, will detail the history of four victims of lynchings in the county in an attempt to reconcile and bring to light racial violence in the area’s past.
The victims’ stories, which were uncovered by research by the Lee County Remembrance Project, include the stories of John Moss, George Hart, Samuel Harris and Charles Humphries who were all killed by racist mobs who were never brought to account for their murders.
Brown said she hopes the marker, which is being designed with help from the Equal Justice Initiative, will be installed this summer.
Sara Demoiny, a coordinator for the racial justice essay contest and faculty member at the Auburn University College of Education, said the essays will function as part of the work the initiative does in bringing its message of racial reconciliation and justice to the local level.
“One aspect is thinking about education, and how our young people within the county wrestle with their racial histories and also thinking about their legacies today and what it looks like for them to be involved in challenging those injustices,” Demoiny said. “Our hope is whenever the marker is installed, contest winners will be able to share their winning essays at the installation ceremony.”
Students participating in the contest are asked to examine the history of a topic of racial injustice, whether that topic be local and specific or broad and international, and discuss its legacy today.
“Students research that [topic] and think about its present-day connections to the injustice we see today,” Demoiny said. “Students can think about ‘What does it look like for me to work against challenging and bringing about a more equitable space in our county?’”
Demoiny said the legacy of the myth of black inferiority and white supremacy could be felt and seen in so many different aspects of our society today.
“White supremacy is still present in all aspects of life, whether that’s how we think about beauty and who we say represents beauty to who we honor and value, and whose stories in history do we honor and believe to be true, to thinking about who has access to clean water, who has access to resources in schools,” Demoiny said. “It really trickles into everything, even who has access to vote easily.”
Brown said it was important for the younger generation taking part in the contest to have an understanding and awareness of historical events in order to better understand present-day racism and oppression through its proper context.
“These are not new occurrences,” Brown said. “These are things that have happened in the past, and if we don’t make that connection now, then we will continue to repeat history. In order to move forward and be change agents, it first starts with acknowledgment of what folks have experienced historically, specifically in the black, African-American community … so we can move forward toward a greater tomorrow.”
Panels and workshops will be held by the Equal Justice Initiative to help educate and guide contestants over the following weeks before the contest ends. For information on how to enter the contest, go to the website sites.google.com/eji.org/eji-leecounty-essaycontest/overview.