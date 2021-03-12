Watch now: Local racial justice groups ask students to confront area history with racism in essay contest

Brown said she hopes the marker, which is being designed with help from the Equal Justice Initiative, will be installed this summer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sara Demoiny, a coordinator for the racial justice essay contest and faculty member at the Auburn University College of Education, said the essays will function as part of the work the initiative does in bringing its message of racial reconciliation and justice to the local level.

“One aspect is thinking about education, and how our young people within the county wrestle with their racial histories and also thinking about their legacies today and what it looks like for them to be involved in challenging those injustices,” Demoiny said. “Our hope is whenever the marker is installed, contest winners will be able to share their winning essays at the installation ceremony.”

Students participating in the contest are asked to examine the history of a topic of racial injustice, whether that topic be local and specific or broad and international, and discuss its legacy today.

“Students research that [topic] and think about its present-day connections to the injustice we see today,” Demoiny said. “Students can think about ‘What does it look like for me to work against challenging and bringing about a more equitable space in our county?’”