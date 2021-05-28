Watch now: Mentor program at Auburn University aims to increase number of female engineers

“The girls kind of stick together in a way, because you're in this together,” Ransome said.

Male chauvinism pops up from time-to-time, but Ransome said most men recognize that she and other women are doing the work as well.

“Every now and then, I kind of sensed that this person was not really thinking that I'm really up to par … but, for the most part, I feel like most of the guys I know who I'm in classes with know that, ‘OK, she's here for a reason.”

Olivia Green graduated from Auburn this spring, with a job at Northrop Grumman in Huntsville already waiting for her. The Iowa native will rotate through different departments and get a bird’s eye view of the operation before settling into one job, much as Mills did with the Southern Company.

Green came to Auburn to study Chemical Engineering, but soon learned that may not have been the best fit for her.

“I went to a pretty rural public high school, and I didn't really get a lot of exposure to the engineering world or the engineering industry at all,” Green said. “I liked math and science. My dad was a science teacher – he taught my chemistry class – so I just kind of figured why not go into chemical engineering.