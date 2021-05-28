Watch now: Mentor program at Auburn University aims to increase number of female engineers

Women make up about 47 percent of the U.S. workforce, according to the federal statistics, but are still underrepresented in science and engineering occupations. Only 14 percent of engineers are women, according to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
Young women historically haven’t been steered toward careers in engineering, or many other fields under the banner of STEM – science, technology, engineering and math. Those women who have pursued such careers often find themselves in lecture halls surrounded by students who are men, instructors who are men, and office and lab settings dominated by – you guessed it – men.
It is getting better, however slowly, according to a group of female students, instructors and professionals at Auburn University. Much of the credit for that should go to 100+ Women Strong, the peer and mentoring group formed to help female engineering students succeed.
'Excited to be a mentor'
Natalie Mills, a 2010 graduate from Auburn’s civil engineering program, is executive co-chair of 100+ Women Strong. She started as an entry-level engineer in the geotechnical engineering department at the Southern Company services in Birmingham. She’s worked a number of jobs and now works for Alabama Power in an external affairs capacity, dealing with the state’s Public Service Commission.
“The EPA issued all these environmental regulations around coal ash, so I specialized in the handling of our coal ash ponds,” Mills said. “From there, I transitioned to focusing more on the policy side in our environmental affairs department, focusing more on the clean power plan, which was rolled out under the Obama administration.”
Mills said she didn’t think about the gender gap when she was at Auburn in the 2000s.
“I kind of went into it thinking that I might be the only girl, but that's OK,” Mills said. “I never lacked for finding a study partner and I never really felt the boys’ club thing.”
Mills devotes a lot of time and effort to 100+ Women Strong, networking with professional women, mentoring students and doing what she can to preach the gospel of women in engineering.
As does Jasmyne Brown, a 2017 Industrial and Systems Engineering graduate. After graduation, her passion for the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering remained, which is why she chose to join 100+ Women Strong.
“I’m excited to be a mentor,” said Brown, who is a management engineer at Emory Healthcare. “And of course, I’m always promoting Auburn Engineering to anyone I meet.”
Barbara Staples mentors Molly Boudreaux through 100+ Women Strong.
“When I was at Auburn, I was a young female engineer in a man’s world, and I did not have mentors. I knew I wanted to mentor someone else – to tell them to hang in there, persevere. Joining 100+ Women Strong and taking Molly as a mentee was my way to help,” Staples, a 1982 graduate in Industrial Engineering at Auburn, said in a press release from the university.
Molly Boudreaux studies Industrial and Systems engineering.
“I knew I wanted to come to Auburn, but after my sophomore year, I considered transferring to a school closer to my home in Florida,” Boudreaux said in the same release. “But after meeting Molly Hughes, Barbara and seeing other women engineers through 100+ Women Strong, I saw a place for myself here.”
'You're in this together'
Brittany Ransome is the daughter of retired Army officers in Huntsville. Like many Army brats, she was expected to work hard and challenge herself. Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering has been, for her, the place to do that.
“I just want to really challenge myself and learn how to really just solve problems that actually help people in real life. … I just want to learn how to use my brain to think outside the box,” said Ransome, a junior who is studying mechanical engineering.
The women in the Ginn College tend to gravitate to one another, as they are often outnumbered in classes 3-to-1 or 4-to-1. They keep tabs on one another, offering support, mentoring and just plain friendship.
“The girls kind of stick together in a way, because you're in this together,” Ransome said.
Male chauvinism pops up from time-to-time, but Ransome said most men recognize that she and other women are doing the work as well.
“Every now and then, I kind of sensed that this person was not really thinking that I'm really up to par … but, for the most part, I feel like most of the guys I know who I'm in classes with know that, ‘OK, she's here for a reason.”
Olivia Green graduated from Auburn this spring, with a job at Northrop Grumman in Huntsville already waiting for her. The Iowa native will rotate through different departments and get a bird’s eye view of the operation before settling into one job, much as Mills did with the Southern Company.
Green came to Auburn to study Chemical Engineering, but soon learned that may not have been the best fit for her.
“I went to a pretty rural public high school, and I didn't really get a lot of exposure to the engineering world or the engineering industry at all,” Green said. “I liked math and science. My dad was a science teacher – he taught my chemistry class – so I just kind of figured why not go into chemical engineering.
“When I was looking at colleges, I just loved Auburn. But I went in thinking I was going to go into chemical engineering without really any idea of what any of the engineering [disciplines] were or what that industry was going to look like. I think that, at first, my interest was actually extending more into the medical field,” Green said.
As she learned more about the various engineering fields, Green was drawn to the aerospace industry.
“I remember specifically seeing the design program for the F-35 for Lockheed Martin and I was smitten. I immediately changed my major to aerospace engineering, which is what I'm graduating with,” Green said.
Green said she has had female mentors to look to, but she also conceded that she is one of a half-dozen women to graduate from the Ginn College this spring, out of a class of 80. That male overrepresentation didn’t interfere with her studies, she said, but it was noticeable.
Hughes has been a lecturer in the civil and environmental engineering programs at Auburn since 2003. She studied civil engineering at Auburn in early 1990s.
'You're going to have to work hard'
Hughes didn’t have access to 100+ Women Strong when she was a student, but she is glad the women going to the college now do have mentors and peers to turn to; however, she said her student experience was a positive one.
“There were more guys than there were females that were in the classes and all the professors were males, but I just never encountered the situation where I felt that there was any discrimination at all,” Hughes added. “Maybe I just wasn't aware of it or maybe I'm just walking around in a haze, but it really wasn't a problem at the time.”
The recent push to attract more students to engineering and related fields is great, according to Hughes, but it does come with some personal responsibility.
“There has been a very concerted effort to promote STEM education for everyone – every race, nationality, orientation,” Hughes noted. They have done a really good job of that and a really good job of networking into the schools to get that.
“Anybody that has that interest and the desire and the 'stick-to-itiveness' to be successful in a STEM field … you're going to have to work hard to do it well,” added Hughes. “It is great to promote that, but I think we need to tell people it's going to take a lot of work. Sometimes when they get to school here, it's a little bit of a rude awakening about the amount of work.”
To learn more about 100+ Women Strong, contact Program Administrator Diane Sherrard at 334-844-5280 or dtsherrard@auburn.edu. You may also visit www.eng.auburn.edu/giving/100-women-strong/index.html.