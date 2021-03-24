Watch now: When an Auburn High classmate told her 'Jews are not allowed here,' she founded the school's Diversity Council and won a national award

The award application process falls to the nominator — all Seidman had to do was accept the February 2021 nomination and double-check her calendar for June 18, when honorees will be virtually recognized at the Museum’s American Spirit Awards program.

“It’s great to see a student like Izzy — even though the circumstances that have brought her to the situation are not desirable — it’s started a dialogue, it’s started a conversation, it’s created this five-year plan and it’s really giving the student that may feel excluded on this campus feel included,” said Daniel Chesser, Auburn City Schools public relations coordinator. “And then for her to be recognized on a national level is just affirmation that what she’s doing is needed, it’s profound and it’s making a difference.”

Before creating the Diversity Council, Seidman organized Shalom Y’all, a club originally formed to share the history of Judaism but has since expanded to all minority religions.

“We meet once a month, and we celebrate a different holiday, eat food, play games and it’s really fun,” Seidman said. “And then the Black Face incident happened, and I felt nothing was done about that in the way it should have been done about it.”