We know about football, but does Auburn or Alabama rank higher as an organization that employs people?

Forbes magazine named Auburn University as one of Alabama’s best employers in its 2021 list of America’s Best-In-State Employers published Tuesday.

According to Forbes’ list, Auburn University ranks 13th overall in the state of Alabama—two places above the University of Alabama.

“Auburn prides itself on meeting the needs of not only its students, but also its employees,” Karla McCormick, Auburn’s associate vice president of Human Resources, said in a release. “This recognition by Forbes validates the hard work and dedicated service of our purpose-driven employees and speaks to what so many come to learn about Auburn – that in addition to being a great place for a top-notch education and stellar student experience it also offers an unmatched and rewarding working environment.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The university said its workforce totals more than 13,800 workers, including student employees and faculty. Auburn also hires more than 500 employees every year, with the average length of employment at the university exceeding 10 years, the university said.