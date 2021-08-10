'We missed them': Students return to classrooms in Auburn City Schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Dean Road was filled with lots of laughter and smiles this morning as parents walked their children to their classrooms for the first time since March 2020,” Greenwood said. “We are excited about the upcoming school year as we trek into a new adventure at Dean Road Elementary School.”

While Tuesday marked the return to in-person learning for ACS, there are still safety protocols and plans in place to stop the further spread of the coronavirus, including the mask mandate passed by the Auburn Board of Education at its July 29 meeting, which requires all individuals to wear masks while inside school buildings and on school buses.

Despite some parents’ protest the night the requirement was passed as well as at the Aug. 3 Auburn City Council meeting, Chesser said the students are accustomed to the requirement from having to wear masks last year and that the most important thing was keeping them safe.

“They’ve been through this,” Chesser said. “We spent the whole of last year in masks, and that went well, and we feel like this is the measure we need to take to open schools safely and bring everybody together to try and have that sense of normalcy when it comes to operating a normal school day.