'We missed them': Students return to classrooms in Auburn City Schools

Almost 10,000 students came inside the halls of schools throughout Auburn as the 2021-2022 year began again with all in-person classes Tuesday.
Auburn City Schools Public Relations Coordinator Daniel Chesser said the school system had welcomed about 9,100 students to school Tuesday, setting a new Auburn City Schools record for attendance.
“Having visited several campuses today, everything has been going smoothly,” Chesser said.
Along with more than 1,100 ACS employees, the start of this school year marked a return for all students and staff to the classroom.
Auburn High School Principal Shannon Pignato said she and her teachers were excited and relieved to be able to return to in-person learning at her school after last year.
“Yesterday, I was excited about starting the year and seeing our students, but as I went through our first day today, I was really struck by how incredibly good it felt to see so many students back on our campus this year,” Pignatto said. “I know our teachers feel the same way. We missed them. We are grateful we get to do what we are called to do—reach and teach our kids—and this year, we get to do that for almost all of them.”
Dean Road Elementary School Principal Jackie Greenwood said she felt blessed to return to face-to-face learning between her students and teachers and was excited for what the rest of the school year had in store.
“Dean Road was filled with lots of laughter and smiles this morning as parents walked their children to their classrooms for the first time since March 2020,” Greenwood said. “We are excited about the upcoming school year as we trek into a new adventure at Dean Road Elementary School.”
While Tuesday marked the return to in-person learning for ACS, there are still safety protocols and plans in place to stop the further spread of the coronavirus, including the mask mandate passed by the Auburn Board of Education at its July 29 meeting, which requires all individuals to wear masks while inside school buildings and on school buses.
Despite some parents’ protest the night the requirement was passed as well as at the Aug. 3 Auburn City Council meeting, Chesser said the students are accustomed to the requirement from having to wear masks last year and that the most important thing was keeping them safe.
“They’ve been through this,” Chesser said. “We spent the whole of last year in masks, and that went well, and we feel like this is the measure we need to take to open schools safely and bring everybody together to try and have that sense of normalcy when it comes to operating a normal school day.
"For the most part, everybody is on board and supportive of what we’re doing because, in addition to the sanitation methods, the cleaning, the social distancing, the mask is just one more layer of protection to help us open schools safely and keep schools open.”
As a part of the mask requirement passed unanimously by the board of education, ACS will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases on a local community level as well as within their schools before deciding whether or not to extend the requirement at the board’s September meeting.
All other things aside, Chesser said the future of the school year looked bright and the first day back was marked with enthusiasm from students and staff.
“We’re optimistic, and last year was a gauge of that optimism,” Chesser said. “We feel like [this year] is just a continuation of what we already know how to do to be successful as a school system, so I think what you’re seeing across the system is a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of cheer, people are back in the classroom learning with their friends and teachers. As far as the social and emotional health of our students go, I think it’s at an all-time high.”
Chesser added that parents were the first line of defense at keeping schools safe, and asked parents to keep their children home if they showed any symptoms of having the coronavirus.