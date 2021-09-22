'We want to make sure that you feel safe': AU holds town hall after recent sexual assault reports

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Since August 2020, we have received 64 reports of sexual assaults,” Weathers said. “Out of those 64, 27 of them had no named perpetrator, and 18 of them, while we did have the name of the perpetrator, weren't affiliated with the university. Out of the 64, we had 19 individuals who were identified and who were affiliated with the university and who were accused of having sexually assaulted somebody else at the university.”

Weathers said her office didn’t know two of the victims but reached out to the other 62 and had 18 respond to them.

“We would absolutely like to see that number increase, but we understand and that’s why we leave it up to the person who’s been harmed to decide how they want to handle the situation and move forward with it,” Weathers said.

Auburn Police Division Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart said that law enforcement investigations of incidents often happen concurrently with Title IX investigations and that it was important for those who were sexually assaulted to report the incidents to them even if they aren’t wanting to prosecute right away.