Weekly COVID-19 schools report: Auburn City Schools see big drop in cases

Alabama school systems saw another decline in positive COVID-19 cases in the third week of February.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 1,705 reported on Feb. 12, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Auburn City Schools reported 17 cases, down from its last reporting of 36 cases. Lee County Schools reported 18 cases at its schools, down from its last reporting of 26 cases.

Opelika City Schools reported 10 cases, down from the last report of 16 cases, and Chambers County Schools reported less than five cases, identical to its previous report of less than five cases. Tallapoosa County reported 10 cases, up from its previous report of six cases, according to the dashboard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tallassee City Schools reported seven cases, up from its previous report of less than five cases. Macon County Schools reported eight cases after reporting eight cases in the most recent update.

Phenix City Schools reported 10 cases, down from its previous report of 17 cases. Lanett City Schools reported zero cases, identical to its previous report of zero cases.